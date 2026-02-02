The Annoying Reason Why Your TV Crops The Edges Of The Screen (And How To Fix It)

Overscan occurs when a picture is cropped and then blown up to its original size, resulting in a slightly incomplete, zoomed-in appearance on the display. The term originates from CRTs, where the scan lines that drew the image extended beyond the tube's viewable area. The overscan problem began when it became the legacy default option for CRT TVs during the analog TV era. Old, broadcast content used the very edges of the screen to cut off auxiliary data and test signals to avoid viewers from seeing them. Newer TVs will still overscan when that content is put on screen, even if you no longer use a CRT TV.

Another leading reason why overscan still happens is signal misinterpretation. Essentially, what happens is that a projected image scales improperly or incorrectly; you may sometimes see this when you connect a PC to a TV and notice that the edges are slightly cropped out. That's because the digital TV had received a signal at a resolution different from the native display resolution of that device.

However, when a TV's picture is cropped in an unwanted way, it can cut off information such as subtitles, the taskbar, or even some of the UI of installed Smart TV apps. Fortunately, app developers are encouraged to design key UI elements within the safe frame to avoid overscan. But if you are unlucky, losing 5-10% of the screen is still somewhat distracting when you're watching TV, playing games, or browsing through those apps. Luckily, Smart TVs have a way to combat this problem with their built-in picture settings and native software. Though not all TVs have ways to easily fix the cropped-off image problem. Some require manually adjusting the picture to either stretch or fit to the screen, like in the case when TVs are used like monitors. Instead, it requires tampering with the HDMI GPU scaling to fix it. Overscan can be fixed with a few simple tweaks.