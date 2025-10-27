4 Free Apps You Should Always Install First On New Smart TVs

Getting a brand-new smart TV is exciting, especially if you're snagging one of the most popular brands. Using an operating system like Android TV means getting to download and install additional apps, some of which can make for a blockbuster event. Just like knowing what to do with the extra USB ports on your smart TV, knowing which apps you should download immediately can help tailor your television-watching experience into one that's as unique as your streaming recommendations.

The best TV apps don't always have to be about finding free movies or TV channels. Expanding the capabilities of your Android smart TV can be just as essential. This list of free apps for your smart TV is one that virtually anyone who uses a television should check out, as it includes options like a powerful internet browser, a great way to access games, a nifty method for removing bloatware, and an app for adding and expanding your notification options.

All of the apps below are free, but be aware that some do have premium options for additional features. However, the baseline experience won't cost you a thing, ensuring you can put that money towards your Netflix subscription, so you're not missing the latest and greatest shows. Check out these apps to transform your new smart TV into a powerful entertainment station that's great for keeping you engaged and informed.