3 IKEA Finds That Can Hide Your HDMI Cables
Whether you have a monitor connected to your desktop computer or are using a game console with your TV, HDMI, or High-Definition Multimedia Interface, cables are often the cords of choice for these audio and video connections. Especially in the case of televisions, you can have multiple HDMI cables connecting different devices, including media streamers, Blu-ray players, and soundbars. All these connections can leave a tangle of wires behind your setup, and this mess is not only unsightly. but can become a nest of cobwebs, dust, and litter.
If you're someone who prefers a clean setup, it becomes important to manage those HDMI cables. Fortunately, along with all the smart home electronics that Ikea customers swear by, the warehouse retailer also has a decent selection of cable management products that you can use to hide your HDMI cables, among other wires. We selected these Ikea finds after going through the product features to determine their usability in typical setups and considering the feedback that buyers shared on the Ikea website.
Trixig 150-Piece Cable Management Set
From clips to holders, the Trixig 150-Piece Cable Management Set is full of useful accessories that you can use to manage and route your HDMI cables. Specifically, it includes 100 cable clips of two different sizes and 50 self-adhesive cable holders, in two colors, to fit different needs and scenarios. The set is well-liked among Ikea shoppers, who have given it a 4.5 out of 5.0 rating. Buyers appreciate the inexpensive pricing of the cable management set, which you can buy for just $8.
It's important to keep in mind that thicker HDMI cables (wider than 9.5mm) will not fit in the Trixig clips. Most standard HDMI cables are around 6-8mm thick; however, some cables, particularly longer versions with nylon braiding, may be thicker. The only notable drawback some shoppers have pointed out is that the adhesive cable holders aren't the most reliable and cannot carry much weight. So, you'll likely have to use multiple holders to ensure your HDMI cables remain in place. The cable clips are secured with nails, so have no such issue.
Elloven Monitor Stand with Drawer
If you're looking to hide or manage your workstation HDMI cables, the Elloven Monitor Stand with Drawer is a good option. It not only helps you add height to your monitor for better ergonomics, but also has a built-in drawer with cutouts to route your HDMI and other cables so that there is no slack hanging out and ruining the look of your desk. You can store the excess length in the drawer and route the rest using cable clips, perhaps from the Trixig set, for a clean aesthetic.
You can also use the drawer to store other items, such as USB flash drives or external hard drives, notepads, and spare mice. Another highlight of the Elloven stand is the space available below that drawer, which can accommodate a keyboard when you are not using it for an even cleaner look. It's priced at $30 and is pretty popular with Ikea shoppers, who appreciate its build quality and versatility. As a result, it has an impressive buyer rating of 4.7 out of 5.
Kalkstuff Cable Holder
The Kalkstuff Cable Holder is another nifty cable management accessory from Ikea that you can use to hold and hide HDMI cables neatly behind your monitor or TV. It's a $4 set that comes with three holders, featuring cable channels of two different sizes, and is made from recycled plastic. One of these holders with thicker channels can manage two HDMI cables. You can also use it to guide wiring along or underneath desks and tables.
Although Ikea supplies adhesive tabs for mounting the cable holders, not everyone is happy with their quality. Fortunately, you can use your own two-sided tape of sufficient strength to stick them wherever needed. Ikea shoppers are generally happy with these holders, barring adhesive issues, resulting an average rating of 4.1 stars. Some of the positives highlighted in buyer reviews include value for the money and the ability to grasp multiple cables at once.
How we selected these products
While looking for Ikea finds that you can use to hide HDMI cables, we focused on options that can genuinely help you hold, route, and store cables behind your work desk, TV stand, and other furniture, for a clean aesthetic. We refined our selection to only show Ikea offerings that have received an average buyer rating of four stars or more, and are currently available via the retailer's website.