3 IKEA Finds That Can Hide Your HDMI Cables

Whether you have a monitor connected to your desktop computer or are using a game console with your TV, HDMI, or High-Definition Multimedia Interface, cables are often the cords of choice for these audio and video connections. Especially in the case of televisions, you can have multiple HDMI cables connecting different devices, including media streamers, Blu-ray players, and soundbars. All these connections can leave a tangle of wires behind your setup, and this mess is not only unsightly. but can become a nest of cobwebs, dust, and litter.

If you're someone who prefers a clean setup, it becomes important to manage those HDMI cables. Fortunately, along with all the smart home electronics that Ikea customers swear by, the warehouse retailer also has a decent selection of cable management products that you can use to hide your HDMI cables, among other wires. We selected these Ikea finds after going through the product features to determine their usability in typical setups and considering the feedback that buyers shared on the Ikea website.