Here's How You Can Watch NASA's Historic Artemis II Space Launch

NASA is preparing to make the historic launch of Artemis II as early as the window ranging from February 6 through February 11, depending on mission readiness, weather, and technical reviews. Still, while launch was first expected to take place a few months later than the earliest provided launch window currently on the table, the space agency is now getting everything ready for a U.S. (and Canadian) crew to fly around the moon for the first time in over 50 years.

After the successful Apollo 11 mission in 1969, you could've assumed that missions to the moon would become more frequent — at least, this is what shows like "For All Mankind" might suggest, at least in the world of fiction. However, the last crewed mission to the moon was Apollo 17 in 1972. After that, no humans went to our satellite — only robots have been there.

This new Artemis II mission will see the four astronauts go into space and fly around the moon before returning home. It will feature mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. If you're looking for ways to watch this historic space launch, you have plenty of options, as listed below.