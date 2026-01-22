Here's How You Can Watch NASA's Historic Artemis II Space Launch
NASA is preparing to make the historic launch of Artemis II as early as the window ranging from February 6 through February 11, depending on mission readiness, weather, and technical reviews. Still, while launch was first expected to take place a few months later than the earliest provided launch window currently on the table, the space agency is now getting everything ready for a U.S. (and Canadian) crew to fly around the moon for the first time in over 50 years.
After the successful Apollo 11 mission in 1969, you could've assumed that missions to the moon would become more frequent — at least, this is what shows like "For All Mankind" might suggest, at least in the world of fiction. However, the last crewed mission to the moon was Apollo 17 in 1972. After that, no humans went to our satellite — only robots have been there.
This new Artemis II mission will see the four astronauts go into space and fly around the moon before returning home. It will feature mission commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, and mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen. If you're looking for ways to watch this historic space launch, you have plenty of options, as listed below.
Online and in-person options to watch Artemis II take off
Following the launch of Artemis II is an easy task. While it's important to note that the launch window opens as early as Friday, February 6, the exact date remains uncertain at this point. That said, space aficionados can already join NASA's Artemis II live view — from the Kennedy Space Center — on its official YouTube channel. Another option would be the NASA+ app livestreams, though keeping an eye on NASA on its social media platforms is strong advised.
The Kennedy Space Center, in Florida, also holds special events for launches, and the best way to keep yourself aware of when tickets will be available is to sign up or register to get email notifications. Space enthusiasts can also enjoy tours at the Kennedy Space Center before Artemis II launches, getting a chance to see the spaceship before its historic mission.
Besides that, there are plenty of free, in-person viewing opportunities, mostly within the Titusville area. It's important to check local regulations or special protocols before attempting a trip to stake out a public viewing area, though.
Finally, museums and science centers usually hold special watch parties, so you can check your local museum or preferred science center to share the exciting launch experience with other space fans.