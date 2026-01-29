Roku Just Shut Down One Of Its Most Popular Services - Here's Why

On its support page, Roku lets users search their questions with their own words and get insights into their possible problems. It also offers more easily navigable interfaces with selectable themes like Wi-Fi connectivity, remote control issues, information on specific streaming channels, or modifying account details. Users also have specific pages for possible device issues, how to set up their product, main features, audio devices, or the Roku Smart Home.

Popular articles, based on what people search the most, are also available. Users also have the capability of starting a chat and connecting to a Roku advisor for more help. That said, if you miss the old forum experience, the closest you can get is accessing an unofficial Roku community on external sites like Reddit. There, you're likely to find people reacting to the news of the end of the Community Forums or perhaps even discussing alternatives to the Roku device.

For Roku's part, it is at least offering an alternative to those community spaces while also ensuring its users have access to a more unified experience. With this transition, Roku users now have information about the company, its products, and how to troubleshoot issues all from a singular, official source. Whether Roku will choose to properly address the end of the Community Forums, or if it will change how users interact with the new support page, is unclear at this time of writing.