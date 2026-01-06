Your Roku Might Be Using The Wrong TV Display Resolution - Here's Why

Roku streaming devices have a lot going for them. They are relatively affordable, have a simple and easy-to-use interface, and provide access to every major streaming service, making them a good choice to add smart TV capabilities to your older non-smart TV or to replace your TV's existing operating system. However, Roku devices aren't perfect. Like other smart TV platforms, Roku streamers can suffer from problems, many of which are easy to spot and fix. One such problem is the use of the wrong TV display resolution by your Roku streaming device. This can result in you not being able to get the best possible content resolution and an overall subpar visual performance.

If your Roku is using the wrong resolution, you may also spot pixelated content or, in rare cases, weirdly cropped content. This typically happens when your Roku is unable to correctly detect the display capabilities of your smart TV, which can cause it to offer content in lower than your TV's supported resolution. Another reason for this is the use of the wrong HDMI port or an incompatible HDMI cable to connect your Roku streamer. Not all HDMI ports on TVs are made equal, and if your Roku is plugged into an older-generation HDMI port, it may not recognize your TV's true display capabilities. Similarly, an older-generation HDMI cable can cause display issues. Fortunately, there are relatively straightforward fixes for these problems.