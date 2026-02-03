The Cheap And Easy Way You Can Instantly Revitalize Your Old PlayStation 3

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your old PlayStation 3 is collecting dust or if you're thinking about picking up a second-hand model, there are quite a few clever uses for the aging PS3, like watching DVDs, streaming media, and emulating retro titles. But if you're still using it to run PlayStation 3 games, there's an easy way to revitalize the system. You can swap out the hard drive, replacing it with a SATA solid-state drive (SSD) to improve your experience. The benefits come from the instant seek times of an SSD over traditional drives.

To do so, you'll need 2.5-inch drive with a height between 7mm and 9.5mm — you can usually find drive dimensions on the product page. The SSD should have a DRAM cache which helps with the slower SATA port in the PS3. You also want to stick to 1TB max for storage capacity as drives with more space are known to have corruption issues. Specific examples of SSDs that should work include the Crucial BX500, or the Samsung 870 EVO.

Even with faster drives, the first-generation SATA-150 (SATA-I) port in the PlayStation 3 maxes out at 1.5Gbps. So, while loading and install times should see some improvement with an SSD in your PS3, performance may vary from game to game.