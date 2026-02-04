Every Amazon Fire TV Stick Should Be Using This One Audio Setting

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is a popular plug-and-play device for accessing streaming content on a TV or monitor, and it's super easy to use. But if you're listening with just the standard settings, you're missing out. There are so many other settings you can leverage to enhance your experience. One such audio feature is particularly great for offering a better balance between dialogue and background sounds.

Called Dialogue Boost, this feature is designed to enhance the sound of voices and dialogue while quieting background audio. For those who struggle to hear what people are saying, especially in shows that have a lot of loud action scenes combined with quieter dialogue-driven ones, this feature could make a massive difference in your entertainment experience. Sure, one of the cool things you can do with an Amazon Fire TV Stick is to connect Bluetooth headphones to it for private listening. But with this feature, you can hear more clearly without having to wear headphones. You can also avoid having to constantly reach for the remote to adjust the volume.