Your PlayStation 5 Might Be Plugged Into The Wrong HDMI Port - Here's Why

Not all HDMI ports are created equal. If your PlayStation 5 is plugged into the wrong HDMI port, you might be losing out on visual performance and overall image quality. Most modern TVs have one or two HDMI 2.1 ports, while the rest are likely using the older HDMI 2.0 standard. To get the most out of your PS5, be sure to plug it into an HDMI 2.1 slot.

Your HDMI 2.1 port might not be clearly labeled, though. Some manufacturers label HDMI 2.1 as Gaming, eARC, or 4K 120Hz. Check to make sure your HDMI cable itself also meets the HDMI 2.1 standard, or else you won't reap the benefits of "Ultra High Speed HDMI," even if you're plugged into the correct port. The PS5 does come packaged with an HDMI 2.1 cable, so you likely have nothing to worry about in that regard.

Why does the type of port matter so much, anyway? It's because HDMI 2.1 supports 48Gbps bandwidth that can deliver uncompressed video at up to 8K resolution with HDR at 60Hz, or 4K video at 120Hz. The PlayStation 5 is entirely capable of hitting those numbers with certain games, as long as the TV is capable of displaying at the target resolution and refresh rate. The PS5 Pro model, released in November 2024, can achieve this with even more games thanks to AI upscaling, and can even output 8K at 60Hz.