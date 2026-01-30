This 3-In-1 DIY Project Might Have Finally Solved The Console Wars

You can avoid the console wars by buying the latest gaming systems, including the PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2. This gives you access to all the exclusive titles for each platform, though you still have to decide which game and console to use. Thanks to the ingenuity of one YouTuber, you can now make switching from one console to the next even easier than before, as long as you're willing to tear your PlayStation 5, Xbox, and Switch 2 apart and unite them into a single 3-in-1 "Ningtendo PXBOX 5" gaming console that can switch from one system to the next with a press of a button.

The all-in-one gaming system fixes a common problem for gamers who own all three platforms. Even if all three devices are connected to your TV, you have to switch from one to the next. The "Ningtendo PXBOX 5" makes the entire experience more seamless. The unified gaming system features a button (on an Arduino-based controller) that lets you cycle the three consoles. It takes about five seconds to switch from one platform to the next. The system also uses a single power source and a single cooling system that serves all three consoles. Only one console will run at a time, however.

Also, the 3-in-1 gaming console maintains the portability of the Switch 2, as it features a docking system for Nintendo's console. The "Ningtendo PXBOX 5" doesn't look bad either. There's no mess. The components are not visible, including the cables running between the motherboards and power supplies. The DIY console's body is 3D printed to fit perfectly with the all-in-one gaming system. Also, the case lights up in a different color depending on which console is in use.