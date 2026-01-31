19 Years Ago, Sony Released A Game-Changing $2,500 TV

When you go to buy a TV these days, chances are you are going to see quite a few billed as OLED — or organic LED displays. OLED, which stands for organic light-emitting diode, are display panels that don't utilize a backlight. Instead, each individual pixel provides its own colors and brightness, allowing for a cleaner, more vibrant appearance. While OLED displays have become extremely popular over the past decade, when the world's first OLED TV was released in 2007, the market looked a lot different.

In fact, even the first OLED TV made by Sony was a lot different than what you might expect in this day and time. That's because while TV displays tend to range between 24-inches to 100+-inches diagonally now, back then Sony's first ever OLED TV, the XEL-1, was only a whopping 11-inches diagonally. That's smaller than some iPads. The other kicker? It cost roughly $2,500 — putting it on par with some of the best smart TVs you can buy right now.

Now, of course, many companies have switched to OLED panels over the traditional LCD or LED, and there's a good reason for that. The picture on an OLED display just looks better. But when Sony first launched the XEL-1, it was taking a bit of a gamble.