This $80 HDMI Gadget From Costco Can Completely Change How You Work
We live to find good deals at Costco — it's what helps us get out of bed in the morning. But in all seriousness, stepping foot inside one of the physical stores is great for noshing on free samples and all-beef hotdogs, and there are some real deals to be found online as well. Right now, Costco has the Acer PM1 15.6-inch Portable Monitor for under $90, and, in addition to high ratings from actual customers, it has solid specs that make it useful for multiple on-the-go tasks. It supports a number of devices, and many of its features make it suitable for portability or just having a spare monitor around.
There are some real gems at Costco that customers may be missing out on, which is why we're here to ensure you never miss them. Even with all the big changes planned for the company in 2026, it's still going to be a good place to find electronics at relatively affordable prices, and this deal on an Acer monitor can be a good choice for the home office or bringing to work for a presentation. Just remember that there are some essential tips to follow if you plan to use dual monitors.
This monitor offers a compact workspace with multiple ports
Smart buyers know that a high-end computer can be great, but buying a cheaper panel has its perks as well. While the Acer PM1 15.6-inch Portable Monitor from Costco doesn't have high-end bells and whistles, it features multiple ports for connectivity. Additionally, it comes with a built-in stand that supports it wherever you go. Designed for frequent moving around, the Acer PM1 15.6-inch Portable Monitor weighs 1.43 pounds and is 0.52 inches thick, making it space-efficient in most backpacks and messenger bags.
The monitor itself features a Full HD 1080p (1920 x 1080) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and 16:9 aspect ratio, and the included IPS panel tech allows for wide-angle views. It also features support for a variety of devices, including tablets, cellphones, laptops, and even video game consoles, including Xbox, PS4/PS5, as well as desktop PCs. Users can easily make connections thanks to the included USB-C and Mini HDMI-to-HDMI cables.
The Acer monitor currently sports a 4.3-star rating on Costco, and customers give it high marks for portability, easy connections, and solid picture quality. Some reviewers have noted that the speaker quality isn't anything special for movies or music, but the monitor does include an audio port for connecting headphones or speakers. If this device isn't for you, most electronics purchased from Costco can be returned within 90 days.