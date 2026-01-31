This $80 HDMI Gadget From Costco Can Completely Change How You Work

We live to find good deals at Costco — it's what helps us get out of bed in the morning. But in all seriousness, stepping foot inside one of the physical stores is great for noshing on free samples and all-beef hotdogs, and there are some real deals to be found online as well. Right now, Costco has the Acer PM1 15.6-inch Portable Monitor for under $90, and, in addition to high ratings from actual customers, it has solid specs that make it useful for multiple on-the-go tasks. It supports a number of devices, and many of its features make it suitable for portability or just having a spare monitor around.

There are some real gems at Costco that customers may be missing out on, which is why we're here to ensure you never miss them. Even with all the big changes planned for the company in 2026, it's still going to be a good place to find electronics at relatively affordable prices, and this deal on an Acer monitor can be a good choice for the home office or bringing to work for a presentation. Just remember that there are some essential tips to follow if you plan to use dual monitors.