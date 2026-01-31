5 Clever Ways To Use Your Old Raspberry Pi As A Travel Companion

The last thing you want to happen when traveling is for your luggage to go missing. It's frustrating to deal with the airline's reps, and you're not even sure when, and if, you can get your belongings back. For your peace of mind, consider packing a luggage tracker with your belongings. You don't have to buy an expensive one, though. If you already have a Raspberry Pi lying around, you can turn it into a smart luggage tracker for your travels — one of the many Raspberry Pi projects that can save you money.

A Pi-powered smart luggage tracker is essentially a GPS tracker that sends location updates via cellular network in real time. To get the GPS data, you'll need a GPS module like the Neo 6M. It uses satellite signals to determine the current latitude and longitude. Once you have that data, the Pi then needs to send it to the cloud to get displayed. A SIM800L GSM module with a SIM card would work well for this job. What it does is provide cellular data that lets the Pi connect to the internet. For stronger reception, try adding antennas to the GPS and GSM modules.

Once in the cloud, the data gets displayed using the free GeoLinker tool by electronics website Circuit Digest. GeoLinker creates an interactive map, where the past and current GPS data are plotted in real time to show a route. It's accessible from your browser, so you can track your luggage easily. When the system goes offline, though, the GPS data is saved locally on the Pi for the interim. The board still uploads that stored location data as soon as the internet connection is restored. You can opt to fit the components in a compact case for convenient attachment to your luggage.