You Should Always Pack An HDMI Cable When Traveling - Here's Why

There are plenty of essentials virtually everyone needs when traveling. Things like clothes, personal hygiene products, and device chargers are typical staples. But including an HDMI cable when packing can be useful for those times when you're looking for more media options on the road. Like finding clever uses for extra HDMI ports on your TVs and computers at home, an HDMI cable in your travel bag can help you take advantage of ports while traveling.

For example, it can give you another option if you're looking to expand the capabilities of the television in your hotel room. While your rate of success is going to vary depending on the TV, having an HDMI cable on-hand can help connect devices you may have brought along, like consoles or laptops. It's not guaranteed to work in every situation, but when it does, you'll likely be glad to have it.

There's always the option of asking someone at the hotel if they have an HDMI cable, but it's not likely. Carrying around an extra cable can also be nice should the television in your room not allow casting or screen sharing, which is often the case in order to protect the hotel's network.