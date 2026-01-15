One Of Amazon's Best Selling HDMI Cables Is On Sale For Only $7
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We're always on the lookout for great tech deals, especially when said deal involves an accessory that's useful for a variety of modern electronics. It's likely that at least one device in your home requires the use of an HDMI cable, and Amazon currently has its own brand on sale that comes with a rather hefty discount. Like an Amazon gadget that can save you big on batteries, this is one worth checking out.
Right now, Amazon has a 3-pack of HDMI 2.0 cables for about the same price as a 4-pack of Red Bull, and they're also highly rated by actual customers — but naturally, Amazon thinks highly of them as well. Along with good ratings, these cables also come with some decent specifications for modern equipment, and they can also support a variety of devices.
There are a variety of Amazon Basics that customers swear by, and if our list was a bit longer, it might have included the 3-pack of Amazon Basics HDMI Cables. Of course, before you buy any new cables for your electronics, you should make sure to determine what display port the device uses, as that can have an impact on transfer speeds and the like when connecting to a PC.
Save 30% on Amazon Basics HDMI 2.0 cables
It's always worth keeping track of when it's time to update old HDMI cables, but keeping some extras around also isn't a bad idea depending on the number of electronics you have that need them. Currently, Amazon is selling its Amazon Basics 6-foot HDMI 2.0 cables in a 3-pack for $7.55, saving you 30% on the typical $10.79 price. There are also other options available — both in length and quantity — though not all of them are on sale.
The Amazon Basics 3-pack of 6-foot HDMI 2.0 cables features A Male to A Male ends for connections, and can support a variety of devices, including Blu-ray players, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and more. With 4K video support up to 60Hz and 2160p, the cables also support bandwidth up to 18Gbps, 3D, Audio Return Channel (ARC), and Ethernet. The cables are also backwards compatible, so they can work with older HDMI devices. However, the cables will not properly function with devices that output higher than 4K at 60Hz.
Along with being an Amazon's Choice item, over 4,000 have been bought in the last month. These cables also have a 4.7-star rating with over 560,000 reviews. Customers appreciate the cables for their reliability, proper handling of 60Hz content, and durability. However, a number of 1-star reviews have complaints about the cables dying on them. Nonetheless, the current price of these cables does make them a gadget on Amazon under $10 that can actually be worth it.