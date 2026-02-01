10 Of The Worst Home Appliances From 2025 According To Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports is one of the most reliable sources for shopping recommendations, with reviews on hundreds of different kinds of home appliances. However, over the course of its evaluations last year, it also uncovered poor performers that are featured in its "25 of the Worst Products of 2025" report.
With all of the available options in the market, it can't be helped that some will rise above the others. However, Consumer Reports found flaws in certain products that are simply unacceptable. Among them are a dishwasher that doesn't wash dishes well, a steam mop that's not very good at steaming and mopping, and a leaf blower that can't blow leaves.
The worst-rated products by Consumer Reports are divided into major appliances, countertop appliances, cleaning and filtering, outdoor products, and home technology products. Out of the 25 products, we selected 10 of the worst home appliances, and compared them with customer reviews on shopping platforms to confirm the issues that Consumer Reports identified for each product.
Hotpoint HDF330PGRWW dishwasher
When you place plates and other items in a dishwasher, you expect them to be clean and dry afterwards (except maybe some plastic containers that stay wet) so that you can move them to your storage right away. Unfortunately, that's not the case with the Hotpoint HDF330PGRWW. Originally priced at $430, the dishwasher promises a durable design and reliable performance with your choice among different wash cycles, but according to Consumer Reports, it's not great at washing or drying.
The Hotpoint HDF330PGRWW dishwasher is only available at Lowe's, where it carries an average rating of 3.7 out of 5 stars after more than 2,500 reviews. User reviews confirm Consumer Reports' findings that it doesn't wash properly, with many complaints on low-quality parts, and that the dishes and utensils remain dirty and wet after the cycle is done. There are shoppers that said the dishwasher is easy to install and use though, and that it's a solid purchase when you consider its relatively affordable price.
GoWise USA Deluxe GW44800 toaster oven
Consumer Reports ranked the GoWise USA Deluxe GW44800 in last place for its toaster oven ratings. For a retail price of $107.25, it comes with a total of 15 functions, including bake, toast, air fry, and dehydrate. You'll also get accessories to help you prepare all kinds of food, and a recipe book with easy-to-follow steps for 50 dishes. However, the countertop appliance lacks in its baking and toasting capabilities, and its controls are not user-friendly, according to Consumer Reports.
On Amazon, the GoWise USA Deluxe GW44800 toaster oven is popular, with nearly 12,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.2 stars. Shoppers love the appliance's multiple functions to cook different types of dishes and the accessories that come with it, but recurring complaints include its loud beeping sound, uneven cooking across the three trays, and as flagged by Consumer Reports, complications in using its control panel to cycle through the cooking modes.
GE Profile PEM31SFSS microwave oven
For $550, you would expect the GE Profile PEM31SFSS to at least be able to do a decent job at the basic functions of a microwave oven. At 1.1 cubic feet and 800 watts with touchpad controls and an auto-defrost system, it's supposed to be a quick and easy way to warm up ingredients or meals. Unfortunately, it doesn't even reach those expectations, with a dismal performance in Consumer Reports' test for even heating, and shortcomings in terms of speed.
The average rating of the GE Profile PEM31SFSS microwave oven on Amazon is relatively low too at just 3.9 stars, following more than 1,000 user reviews. While there are customers that find it reliable for their needs, there are multiple complaints on its hard-to-read keypad (as it doesn't have a backlight), expensive price compared to its capabilities, and lack of power — it doesn't heat up as fast as other microwave ovens, as mentioned by Consumer Reports.
Hamilton Beach 6 Speed 64655 stand mixer
The Hamilton Beach 6 Speed 64655 is an affordable stand mixer at its retail price of $62.95, but that doesn't excuse it from the faults that Consumer Reports found with the product. While it can be used as either a stand mixer or a hand mixer, it vibrates heavily while in use. In addition to a 4-quart stainless steel bowl, it comes with two beaters, two dough hooks, and a whisk as attachments, but according to Consumer Reports, it doesn't do an inspiring job when mixing, kneading, or whipping.
After nearly 8,000 customer reviews, the average rating of the Hamilton Beach 6 Speed 64655 stand mixer on Amazon stands at 4.1 stars. There are some customers that are impressed by its capabilities, considering its low price, but a lot of shoppers flagged a variety of issues. For instance, it has trouble when mixing bread dough, its attachments don't reach the bottom of the bowl when used as a stand mixer, and it wobbles when used with high-speed settings. If a stand mixer is a kitchen essential for you, look elsewhere.
Shark S1000 steam mop
The Shark S1000 received the lowest score from Consumer Reports among all these household appliances, because it's a steam mop that fails at steaming and mopping. With a price of $69.99, you're supposed to get a device that should make cleaning easy without chemicals, but according to Consumer Reports, the steam mop's score in its steam rate tests was low, and it wasn't effective at removing stains on ceramic tiles.
On Amazon, the Shark S1000 steam mop has more than 62,000 reviews, and even more surprising is that its average rating is at a solid 4.3 stars. A significant number of customers contradict Consumer Reports' review by saying that the gadget is great at cleaning, though there are still some complains regarding the durability of its handle, the short length of its power cord that requires you to unplug and re-plug a lot while you move around the house, and the small size of its water tank.
Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete FH53000PC carpet cleaner
For pet owners, when robot vacuum cleaners are not enough to keep your carpets spotless, the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete FH53000PC that's sold for $319.99 should be the solution. The carpet cleaner looks great on paper with its auto-mix and auto-dry technology, powerful extraction and specialized brushes to pick up pet messes such as hair and dirt, and a detachable wand to pre-treat tough stains. Consumer Reports' review says otherwise though, as it claims the device isn't powerful enough to remove stains on carpets, and that it leaves them damp after the cleaning session.
Like with the Shark S1000 steam mop, the rating for the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete FH53000PC carpet cleaner on Amazon somewhat contradicts that. While there are customer complaints on the overall durability of the device and its short cord, the general sentiment on the platform is that the carpet cleaner is an impressive machine. This is reflected in its average score of 4.3 stars following more than 29,000 reviews from shoppers.
Lefant M210 robot vacuum
The OG Roomba has a lot of competition now, but when you buy a robot vacuum cleaner, you expect it to do its job in the background with as little intervention as possible. The Lefant M210, which costs $199.99, runs quietly, but it's only effective on bare floors, according to Consumer Reports. While the device claims that it has strong suction power with six cleaning modes, Consumer Reports' testing revealed that the device was mediocre in cleaning carpets, picking up pet hair, and moving along corners and edges. It was also found to be hard to use, with a dirt bin that lacks in size.
After nearly 16,000 reviews on Amazon, the Lefant M210 robot vacuum carries an average rating of 4.1 stars, with multiple instances of negative feedback for frequently getting stuck or lost and bumping into things, and getting hair tangled on its brushes. However, there were some shoppers who love its slim design that lets it get under furniture and appreciated its silent operation.
Black+Decker LSW40C leaf blower
Consumer Reports said that one of the best things about the Black+Decker LSW40C is that it's quiet, which is unusual for a leaf blower. However, despite its specification of blasting air at up to 125 miles per hour, this $129 gadget is not that great at actually blowing leaves. It takes several passes to be able to push them into a pile, and it can't lift things that are embedded in grass, according to Consumer Reports.
The Black+Decker LSW40C leaf blower has an average rating of 4.0 stars on Amazon, with numerous complaints of insufficient power and bad battery life in its nearly 5,000 reviews. The device has some bright spots though, including how it's very easy to carry around because it only weighs 4 pounds, and you can take it anywhere because it's cordless. This leaf blower works fine when used as a sweeper, but if you need to clear your whole yard, you should probably be looking elsewhere.
Worx WG779 lawn mower
As a battery-powered lawn mower for $299.99, the Worx WG779 is supposed to be a quick and convenient method for grass maintenance. Consumer Reports found the opposite though, as the machine had difficulties mulching or bagging clippings. There were also some issues with its pair of 20V batteries, as it takes a long time to charge, but runtime is only about 25 minutes, according to Consumer Reports. If your yard isn't small, you'll have to work quickly.
With nearly 4,000 reviews and an average rating of 4.1 stars on Amazon, some shoppers appreciate the Worx WG779 lawn mower's durability and maneuverability, as its lightweight and cordless design makes it easy to push around to any spot. However, there were issues when using the machine on thick grass, and echoing Consumer Reports, problems with mulching and bagging. You might want to think about getting a robot lawn mower instead, which is one of our recommended outdoor smart devices. And luckily, Worx has a great, budget-friendly lawn-mowing option too.
Eufy S220 video doorbell
One of the most helpful features of video doorbells is allowing you to speak with visitors or delivery people remotely while they're outside your home. However, the Eufy S220, priced at $179.99 and powered by a 2K sensor, is so slow in sending alerts and loading live feeds that they may wait too long and leave, according to Consumer Reports. The device also fails in protecting the security of the footage that it takes, which doesn't help in dispelling smart home myths on compromised privacy.
Amazon shoppers paint a somewhat different picture for the Eufy S220 video doorbell though. With an average score of 4.2 stars from more than 7,000 ratings, the device received positive reviews for its ease of setting up, excellent video quality, and the fact that it doesn't require a subscription to access its features. However, some customers raised concerns over the alleged privacy breach that Consumer Reports flagged, alongside inconsistencies with the video doorbell's motion detection, and a rapidly draining battery.
How we chose among Consumer Reports' worst home appliances from 2025
Consumer Reports' "25 of the Worst Products of 2025" featured home appliances that earned disappointingly low scores in its reviews. From the 25 products, we selected the 10 home appliances that have received at least 1,000 ratings on any e-commerce platform, mostly on Amazon. We only picked the products with this many reviews so that the collective voice of shoppers hold weight, and to make sure that any established issues were widespread and not just flukes.
The 10 home appliances in this roundup were selected regardless of their average score on the shopping platform, and the comparisons between Consumer Reports' findings and user reviews highlighted both similarities and differences.