This New Windows Smartphone Does Something Most Android Phones Can't

Nex Computer, the makers of NexDock, will soon release the NexPhone — the first Windows phone to hit the market in 10 years. It's also Nex Computer's first smartphone, and they're hitting the ground running by giving something unprecedented to this unique device: native support for Android, Windows 11, and Linux. It presents itself as an all-in-one device that can seemingly handle all workflows, but the masses will be able to put that premise to the test when NexPhone launches later in 2026.

Nex Computer is known for its NexDock device, a portable monitor with an attached keyboard to which users can connect their smartphones for a laptop-like experience powered by the phone itself. A similar capability will be a selling point for the NexPhone as well. You will be able to connect your NexPhone to any monitor and use it like a full-fledged computer. The fact that the phone can run Windows 11 or Debian Linux means that you can always choose the best OS for the task at hand.