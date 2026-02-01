4 Devices Compatible With Your Car's USB Port That You Need To Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

USB ports have been a staple in cars since the mid-2000s. However, early use cases mostly involved charging your phone while on a drive. Not only have modern car USB ports become more powerful, allowing faster charging, but there has also been a meteoric increase in the number of compatible USB gadgets.

Depending on your experience as a car owner, the fact that there are a multitude of cool gadgets that use your car's USB port might not be a revelation. Devices like charging hubs, USB fans, lights, and vacuum cleaners have become quite common in recent years. That said, there are still plenty of USB-powered devices that fly under the radar. In this guide, we'll unearth these hidden gems, ensuring you have a wide number of options to choose from for your next USB car gadget purchase.

Our selection today includes a mini-fridge, a Bluetooth receiver, a heads-up display, and a portable humidifier. These gadgets serve to add comfort to your drive, upgrade your car's functionality, and offer excellent value. Plus, each one of these devices is easy to use. Don't fret if they support USB-A instead of USB-C, as you can get an Amazon Basics USB converter for as little as $5.