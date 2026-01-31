Every Physical Object Breaks The Same — Even Bubbles

Randomization and chaos exist throughout the known universe. Yet, while the state of all things does fundamentally devolve to pure chance, scientists have constantly researched the variables governing these chances and worked on figuring out rules and optimal algorithms that can describe them. Even something that seems like it can't be described by one set formula, like the number of fragments produced by breaking something, has factors that let you calculate an answer.

What makes this even more interesting is that this answer applies to all sorts of materials, not just those similar to one another; whether it's a solid mirror being dropped on the ground or a bubble bursting mid-air, the relationship between the number of smaller fragments and bigger ones follows a strict power law. Granted, figuring out how things break might not seem as big of a victory for science as bringing back an extinct bird, but this finding has potential to be applied to natural disasters, the cosmos, and even human society.

Emmanuel Villermaux from the University of Aix-Marseille proved this last November in a paper approaching the problem of fragmentation through a different lens. While most people tried looking at the specifics through a microscope — thinking that the number of fragments relates to the specific micro-materials making up the object — Villermaux instead focused on the global kinematics affecting the object. Regardless of the material or the force used, the force itself geometrically divides any space in the same way; the magnitude of force can affect the number of fragments and the size itself, but it cannot change the shape being divided into.