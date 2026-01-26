A Chinese Modder Fixed The iPhone Air's Biggest Problem

Although it launched alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone Air hasn't been as successful as the three iPhone 17 models. Battery life, the single-lens rear camera, the lack of stereo speakers, and not having a physical SIM card slot are just some of the concerns interested buyers face. While tests have shown that battery life is better than expected, the other issues stick out on a device starting at $999. Apple may fix the camera module with the iPhone Air 2, rumored to feature two lenses on the back, but the lack of a physical SIM card slot may be a dealbreaker for buyers in certain markets. China is one of them, where the iPhone Air was launched later than in international markets. China is also the kind of market where modders may provide unofficial fixes. For example, one iPhone Air user added a working, physical SIM card slot to the iPhone Air.

The iPhone is available in eSIM-only versions in the U.S., whether it's any of the 2025 iPhones or older generations. But international markets, especially China and Europe, still get iPhones with physical SIM cards. The list includes the iPhone 17 models, but not the iPhone Air. Apple made the iPhone Air so thin that it had to sacrifice specific components, like the SIM card slot, to maximize the battery size. Teardowns have shown that the battery takes up most of the available internal space. An iPhone expert from China's Huaqiangbei took on the challenge of equipping the iPhone Air with a SIM card slot, and their mod has gone viral.