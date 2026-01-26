A Chinese Modder Fixed The iPhone Air's Biggest Problem
Although it launched alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup, the iPhone Air hasn't been as successful as the three iPhone 17 models. Battery life, the single-lens rear camera, the lack of stereo speakers, and not having a physical SIM card slot are just some of the concerns interested buyers face. While tests have shown that battery life is better than expected, the other issues stick out on a device starting at $999. Apple may fix the camera module with the iPhone Air 2, rumored to feature two lenses on the back, but the lack of a physical SIM card slot may be a dealbreaker for buyers in certain markets. China is one of them, where the iPhone Air was launched later than in international markets. China is also the kind of market where modders may provide unofficial fixes. For example, one iPhone Air user added a working, physical SIM card slot to the iPhone Air.
What they did is actually pretty hardcore.
To make room for a physical SIM card slot, they removed the original vibration motor module of the iPhone Air. In the space that was freed up, they installed two new components.
The iPhone is available in eSIM-only versions in the U.S., whether it's any of the 2025 iPhones or older generations. But international markets, especially China and Europe, still get iPhones with physical SIM cards. The list includes the iPhone 17 models, but not the iPhone Air. Apple made the iPhone Air so thin that it had to sacrifice specific components, like the SIM card slot, to maximize the battery size. Teardowns have shown that the battery takes up most of the available internal space. An iPhone expert from China's Huaqiangbei took on the challenge of equipping the iPhone Air with a SIM card slot, and their mod has gone viral.
How they gave the iPhone Air a physical SIM slot
As 9to5Mac points out, it's unclear who the creator of this iPhone Air SIM card slot mod is, but their work has spread on social media. A video uploaded to TikTok shows the modified iPhone Air and the component the modder used to make the physical SIM card work. The handset is shown operating over 5G for calls and internet browsing. The modder placed the SIM card slot on the bottom of the handset, next to the USB-C port. The phone works without a problem, according to reports, allowing the owner to make and receive calls and use mobile data.
To get the mod to work, the iPhone Air vibration motor module was removed, and an opening was drilled into the handset's frame where the physical SIM card slot would go. They then added the SIM card tray and a smaller vibration motor so the handset could still support haptic feedback. This key component is required for vibration feedback, andto allow a muted iPhone vibrate when receiving notifications.
Consumers in China who want an ultra-thin iPhone but do not wish to switch to eSIM-only cellular service can seek such customizations from local experts. While the do-it-yourself job seems straightforward, it's not something you'll want to try at home. You'd need experience with installing these kinds of mods, as well as the appropriate equipment. Any alteration of the iPhone hardware would also void the warranty. While Apple doesn't seem to block the iPhone Air from using a physical SIM card to connect to a network, it's unclear whether the modded handset will continue to work in the future.