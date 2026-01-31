5 Tech And Gadgets That Died In 2025
2025 was an important year in tech, especially related to AI applications and humanoid robots. Less than a year ago, DeepSeek was making the news after its latest AI model was as good as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot, but only requiring a fraction of the processing and RAM power. That disrupted the industry, and even though the scenario stabilized throughout the year (as RAM prices increased and important manufacturing pieces became more expensive), American companies were able to fight their way to the top once again.
However, 2025 was also marked by important tech that didn't make the cut for 2026, and they're no longer available to customers. As we move on into new technologies and standards, some things are better left behind, and others were too advanced for their time. Here's a breakdown of some of the important technologies that died in 2025 as we look forward to what's coming next.
The end of the iPhone Home Button -- but not Touch ID
Apple revolutionized the mobile phone category with the first iPhone. Besides the touchscreen capabilities, one of the more defining and iconic iPhone features was definitely the Home Button. Available from the original model up until the iPhone 8, Apple kept its legacy alive with the iPhone SE, which was available up until 2025.
With the introduction of the iPhone 16e, Apple removed the last iPhone it was selling with a Home Button. By the end of the year, it also discontinued the iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 lineups, in addition to the previous iPhone 16 Pro models.
That said, while we mourn for the iPhone SE lineup and the Home Button, it doesn't mean Apple scrapped Touch ID for good. Not only is it available on some iPad and Mac models, but the company is expected to bring it back to the iPhone lineup with the first iPhone Fold later this year, where it will likely be placed on a side button.
Humane AI Pin
Unveiled in 2023 and released in 2024, Humane's AI Pin had everything to be a successful product, despite one minor compromise: The technology wasn't there yet. When it launched in April of that year, reviewers criticized it for being slow, unreliable, and even causing overheating issues. With that, the $700 device + a subscription got a terrible reception, which led the company to discontinue the product, and by February of last year, completely make the device non-functional.
With this failure, HP acquired the company's software, intellectual property, and key staff. Even though it's unclear if this gadget could come to life under the HP brand, it's a shame that one of the most promising technologies of the past few years quickly died.
Now, rumors point to OpenAI's first hardware, which is expected to be like earbuds. However, reports suggest this won't be the only product the company will unveil, as it announced a partnership with Jony Ive and its LoveFrom design company.
Bose's SoundTouch Smart Speakers
Once known as premium speakers, Bose is making its SoundTouch product line feel like any other speakers, as the company announced in 2025 that it's killing cloud support for these products. With that, streaming songs from apps or even using mutt-room playback will no longer work. While the company says users will be able to continue using Bluetooth and AUX port on these speakers, the company couldn't even guarantee how these devices will perform in the long-term.
Even though Bose says it's committed to creating a new listening experience for customers, the company hasn't revealed it yet, and users are disappointed with losing so many important features from their high-end speakers. Interestingly enough, Bose is not the only one suffering from its mistakes, as Sonos also entered a huge crisis after a poorly redesigned app in 2024, which led to its CEO's departure in 2025. That said, next time you're in the market for new speakers, be sure the company is able to keep offering the basic features for as long as your product lasts.
Nintendo 3DS' last goodbye
Nintendo discontinued the Nintendo 3DS in 2020, followed by the closure of eShop in 2023, and online services in 2024. So you must be asking, why are you writing about the Nintendo 3DS in 2026? Well, it's because the Nintendo 3DS XL was still being used at the Louvre Museum in Paris for audio-guided tours.
However, the museum announced last year that it would no longer support the Nintendo 3DS gadget as it would move into a new audio experience. I was at the Louvre last summer, and people were still using Nintendo's portable console around the museum to learn more about the art pieces. However, shortly after, the company discontinued the service.
That said, 13 years after Nintendo introduced the Nintendo 3DS XL, we can officially say this piece of hardware is dead for good, as its last major functionality was phased out. Nintendo has been focusing on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 for a while now, and the Louvre museum appears to have pivoted to an app as a more convenient (yet not as fun) way to promote solo audio tours through one of the most important museums in the world.
Microsoft killed the PC killer
2025 was a rough year for Microsoft. The company phased out Skype, its iconic video meetings app, and Windows 10, which was once considered the "ultimate" version of Windows. Still, the most interesting piece of tech it discontinued in 2025 was the Blue Screen of Death. This iconic screen, which indicated that your PChad suffered a system-level crash that it could safely recover from, has haunted generations. These errors were usually caused by faulty or incompatible device drivers, hardware failures, and even corrupted system files.
However, in October 2025, the company killed the Blue Screen of Death in favor of a simpler black background. That said, while your PC can still suffer from a kernel-level error, the image is far different from the one people have been used to. While one could still call it a BSoD, it no longer has the same impact as the previous one did. That said, who would've thought that Microsoft could kill the product users viewed as the death of their PCs?