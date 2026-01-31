5 Tech And Gadgets That Died In 2025

2025 was an important year in tech, especially related to AI applications and humanoid robots. Less than a year ago, DeepSeek was making the news after its latest AI model was as good as OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot, but only requiring a fraction of the processing and RAM power. That disrupted the industry, and even though the scenario stabilized throughout the year (as RAM prices increased and important manufacturing pieces became more expensive), American companies were able to fight their way to the top once again.

However, 2025 was also marked by important tech that didn't make the cut for 2026, and they're no longer available to customers. As we move on into new technologies and standards, some things are better left behind, and others were too advanced for their time. Here's a breakdown of some of the important technologies that died in 2025 as we look forward to what's coming next.