6 Of The Best 65-Inch TVs You Can Buy Under $1,000, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Finding a great television that doesn't break the bank can be a difficult proposition. With top-end models often costing well over $2,000, customers must sort through a litany of sizes, resolutions, screen types, and smart features to find a television that fits both their viewing habits and budget. Oftentimes, this process can feel similar to infamously arduous tasks like sorting through tax returns or buying a used car, as jargon-heavy, acronym-laden sales pitches obfuscate the tangible gains from upgrading their viewing experience. And while some of this buyer's anxiety should be diminished by the fact that televisions deliver more bang for their buck than in the old days, staring down the barrel of a multi-thousand-dollar price tag can be daunting, especially if you are uncertain about the TV's quality. Fortunately, organizations like Consumer Reports help cost-conscious customers cut through the chaff and find the deal that is right for them.

According to Consumer Reports, there are several high-quality, feature-forward televisions on the market that provide a top-end high dynamic range (HDR) experience without breaking the bank. With televisions from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Roku on the list, Consumer Reports provides its readers with a range of television experiences that include OLED, QNED, QLED, and even ULED options. And while consumers are often caught up with the differences between OLED and QNED televisions, important questions like HDR format compatibility, LED backlighting, and refresh rate can go unnoticed.