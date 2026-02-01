6 Of The Best 65-Inch TVs You Can Buy Under $1,000, According To Consumer Reports
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Finding a great television that doesn't break the bank can be a difficult proposition. With top-end models often costing well over $2,000, customers must sort through a litany of sizes, resolutions, screen types, and smart features to find a television that fits both their viewing habits and budget. Oftentimes, this process can feel similar to infamously arduous tasks like sorting through tax returns or buying a used car, as jargon-heavy, acronym-laden sales pitches obfuscate the tangible gains from upgrading their viewing experience. And while some of this buyer's anxiety should be diminished by the fact that televisions deliver more bang for their buck than in the old days, staring down the barrel of a multi-thousand-dollar price tag can be daunting, especially if you are uncertain about the TV's quality. Fortunately, organizations like Consumer Reports help cost-conscious customers cut through the chaff and find the deal that is right for them.
According to Consumer Reports, there are several high-quality, feature-forward televisions on the market that provide a top-end high dynamic range (HDR) experience without breaking the bank. With televisions from Samsung, LG, Hisense, and Roku on the list, Consumer Reports provides its readers with a range of television experiences that include OLED, QNED, QLED, and even ULED options. And while consumers are often caught up with the differences between OLED and QNED televisions, important questions like HDR format compatibility, LED backlighting, and refresh rate can go unnoticed.
1. Samsung QN65S84FA
Samsung is widely considered the highest-scoring smart TV brand in customer satisfaction, so it was no surprise to see the company topping Consumer Reports' list, as the QN65S84FA is one of the best-value OLED televisions of 2025. Retailing at Best Buy for $899.99, Samsung's affordable 2025 OLED received the best environmental rating on the list, deploying AI-enabled Energy modes that modulate brightness and other electricity-consuming features based on room brightness and usage, ensuring that consumers maximize their energy savings.
The 65-inch 4K anti-reflective screen offers 2160p resolution. According to Consumer Reports, "It's well priced for its performance, with excellent overall picture quality and very good HDR performance." Critically, while all Samsung 4K televisions support HDR10+, they do not support Dolby Vision HDR, somewhat limiting the ubiquity of its HDR experience. This may be a deal breaker for some shoppers.
For gamers, this Samsung is a great option, as Motion Xcelerator delivers a 120Hz refresh rate that reduces lag while streaming. HDR brightness optimizers, along with Color Booster Pro and Real Depth Enhancer, further boost video quality. Features like AI-optimized adaptive pictures and 4K AI upscaling are powered by the television's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor and enhance lower resolution content to a 4K-like quality. Consumer Reports also lauds its "very good sound," as its 2CH speakers deliver 360 audio via Dolby Atmos' immersive, surround-sound technology. Q-Symphony compatibility can sync the television and soundbar's speakers, enabling the two to complement each other. Meanwhile, the television deploys an AI feature known as Adaptive Sound Pro, which recognizes and optimizes different audio types and even remasters them to mirror the room's acoustics.
2. LG 65QNED90TUA
The LG 65QNED90TUA is a high-end television that delivers strong picture quality and a great sound profile. With Mini LED backlights, Consumer Reports found that the television "delivers very good overall picture quality." The television's Dolby Atmos delivers a theater-like sound experience that Consumer Reports dubbed "very good," while its Dolby Vision and Filmmaker Mode bring creators' full color palette to the small screen. Consumer Reports also notes that this LG television "has a fairly wide viewing angle for an LCD set," a major bonus.
Unfortunately, those looking for a great HDR experience may be frustrated by their new LG television, as the company supports only Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG formats, not HDR or HDR10+. And while Consumer Reports lists it as "a satisfying, if not top-notch, HDR experience," the lack of diverse HDR compatibility is notable.
Where this television stands out is its various smart features, many of which should appeal to gamers. With an AMD FreeSync-enabled variable refresh rate of 120Hz, in which the television adjusts its refresh rates based on the game's frame rate and AMD graphics card, this smart TV greatly reduces lag during gameplay. Users' gaming experiences are further enhanced by the ability to access LG's Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard features while in a game, which allows them to adjust settings like the screen's black level to match a gamer's preferred settings. The television even provides access to a gaming library of its own, which users can download and play immediately. LG's webOS smart TV system, which includes built-in virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and LG's ThinQ, provides a strong viewing experience. Currently retailing on Amazon for $849, this television is one of the better deals on Consumer Reports' list.
3. Sony XR-65X90L
The next television on Consumer Reports' list is the Sony XR-65X90L, "a midtier model from 2023 that's still available at a few retailers." Despite lacking a Mini-LED backlight, Consumer Reports credits the TV for its full-array backlight with local dimming. Reviews have noted that the lack of a Mini-LED backlight leads to some slight but noticeable backlight blooming issues. However, according to the nonprofit, the Sony XR-65X90L "performs well in our tests, offering very good overall picture quality and excellent HDR capabilities," compatible with HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. XR Clear Image, XR 4K Upscaling, XR Motion Clarity further add to the television's strong picture quality. However, other reviewers have questioned the television's gaming qualities, noting slow pixel transitions and blurred motion issues. Reflections from lamps or windows can also pose issues.
In addition to excellent picture quality, Consumer Reports says that this TV also has very good sound through its Acoustic Multi-Audio and Dolby Atmos-supported sound system. An underrated feature highlighted by Consumer Reports is the ATSC 3.0 tuner, which the report lauds for "receiving NextGen TV over-the-air broadcasts." Furthermore, Consumer Reports notes that "like other Sony sets, it uses the Google TV smart system," which includes Google Assistant voice search features.
A major benefit of this set is its price point. Currently on sale for a $350 discount, customers can purchase this television for $849.99 through Sony or through retailers like Best Buy. Customers can also reportedly seek out the Sony XR-65X90CL, a similar warehouse version of the XR-65X90L, via warehouse clubs.
4. Hisense 65U75QG
Consumer Reports dubbed this Hisense 65U75QG a "midtier model in Hisense's 2025 ULED TV lineup" that "has excellent HD and 4k picture quality and effective HDR performance," making it one of the most popular affordable television brands on the market. Unlike some of the other televisions on this list, Consumer Reports stresses that this ULED TV supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats. Utilizing Mini-LED Pro technology, the television is lauded for its brightness in both HDR and SDR formats, where it can reach up to roughly 3,000 nits. Full Array Local Dimming creates peak contrasts, deepening shadows, and brightening details. According to Hisense, the screen's QLED Color technology is capable of displaying "over a billion shades of color. However, reviews have criticized the television's off-axis viewing, while the anti-glare coating could use some work.
Consumer Reports claims that gamers will love its "full range of gaming features," including Game Mode Ultra, which delivers 4K picture quality at 165Hz and up to 288Hz at 1080p. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, and Low Latency MEMC further reduce tearing, while a Hi-View AI Engine Pro processor, Hisense's in-house chipset, automatically accentuates the depth and details of viewers' content. Consumer Reports also likes its 2.12-channel audio system's "very good sound," which includes a Dolby Atmos surround sound with two channels, a subwoofer, and two up-firing speakers. The television employs Google's smart TV operating system, "featuring Google Assistant built in."
As Consumer Reports notes, "this model is priced just over $1,000," so it is a bit pricier than the budget-friendly televisions on this list. However, consumers can purchase it for $798 at select online retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and PC Richard & Sons.
5. Roku 65R8B5
The Roku 65R8B5, another affordable television on the list, "has a very good overall picture quality," according to Consumer Reports, accentuated by Dolby Vision IQ, 4K resolution, and Mini-LED backlighting, "which can enhance contrast and black levels." Supporting both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, Consumer Reports claims it has "the best HDR performance we've seen from a Roku-made model." Its AI system, the Roku Smart Picture Max, helps optimize your television, sharpening the color and depth of the picture. The review also praises its "wider-than-average viewing angle for an LCD-based set." Sound-wise, the television features Dolby Atmos technology. Although Consumer Reports claims that the Roku has "very good sound," some buyers have lamented the television's audio quality, citing a lack of audio support, though customers can upgrade to 4.1 surround sound by adding an extra set of wireless speakers.
Consumer Reports stresses that the "Pro-series sets offer more features than other models helping make this Roku stick out. First, the included Roku Voice Remote Pro allows for a hands-free experience. For those who prefer a tactile experience, Roku's new remote provides 50% more battery life than previous models, and includes backlit buttons, personal shortcuts, and a lost remote finder. Gamers can enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate and game modes that reduce lag through Freesync Premium Pro, ALLM, and VRR capabilities. Meanwhile, those who consider themselves amateur home designers will love its flat, minimalist screen, which converts the television into an art piece via Roku's "Backdrops" feature.
Despite being listed by Consumer Reports for $599.99, the nonprofit organization stresses that this television has "recently jumped up in price." However, the Roku 65R8B5 is currently available on Amazon for $899.
6. TCL 65QM7K
The final 65-inch television on the list is the TCL 65QM7K, a QLED Mini-LED equipped with "Precise Dimming" technology that Consumer Reports hails as offering "excellent overall picture quality and a very good HDR experience." The 65QM7K supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, a major benefit compared to some other televisions on this list. Some reviewers, however, struggled with the accuracy of TCL's HDR pre-calibration, reporting an overly cold color temperature. Glare can also be an issue when positioned opposite direct sunlight.
The TCL 65QM7K includes a Halo Control System and Filmmaker Mode, and is IMAX Enhanced certified. Consumer Reports praises the television's Bang & Olufsen sound system as "very good." Furthermore, the nonprofit highlights its native 144Hz refresh rate with 288Hz gaming VRR. The television's Auto Game Mode with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro should further appeal to those in search of a high-end gaming experience. Another benefit is its utilization of a Google TV smart interface, featuring Google Assistant, including hands-free voice control, a backlit voice remote, and Google Chromecast.
TCL's 65-inch television is currently on sale for around $900. Prospective customers can purchase the television through TCL or through trusted online retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and P.C. Richard & Son.