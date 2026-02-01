Big Changes Are Coming To USBs In 2026

In the simplest of terms, not all USB devices are created equal. As 2026 gets underway, there are some important things to consider. First, the price of solid-state drives is getting more competitive as the years go on (despite the price of laptops going up due to RAM prices surging). What's more is that thumb drives are now starting to employ higher-end transfer chips to bring solid transfer speeds — all without costing all that much more than the thumb drives you're used to from the past. This current landscape of USB-connected external media is an exciting opportunity for consumers.

Big names are also starting to consider how external USB devices can be important players in the AI and large-language-model space. PC-connected AI accelerator cards aren't exactly new, but that format traditionally requires you to get the card hard-loaded into your rig.

ASUS answered by unveiling its UGen300 — which the company claims is the first USB-connected AI accelerator. The card allows for a degree of AI processing to happen locally, so you can streamline your workflow without tapping into expensive external models. It does it all connected to your USB 3.1 gen 2 slot.