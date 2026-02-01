Tesla Just Paywalled A Standard Feature From The Model 3 And Model Y Trims

After years of keeping Autosteer as a standard feature on all its vehicles as a part of its Autopilot suite of advanced driver assistance (ADAS) functions, Tesla has quietly removed it from its most affordable cars: the Model 3 and the Model Y, the latter is particularly well-liked among its owners and is one of the most reliable electric SUVs, according to Consumer Reports. The change can be seen on the company's vehicle configurator and trim compare sections, which no longer mention Autosteer. If you want Autosteer, you will need to pay for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) (Supervised) capability.

The removal of Autosteer from all trims of Model 3 and Model Y comes just weeks after Tesla had done the same to the base "Standard" trims of these two cars. The "Standard" trims for the Model 3 and the Model Y were introduced in October 2025 in an effort to make them even more affordable.

While the discontinuation of the Autosteer from the Standard trim was a surprise, it wasn't a massive departure from the existing practices in the wider auto industry, as car makers tend to limit certain features for the more expensive trims of their cars. However, removing the feature from all trims, which has been a given for these two cars, has caused a lot of backlash online. Here's what Autosteer does and what people are saying about its removal.