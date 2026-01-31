Is It Safe To Use Your Laptop USB-C Charger With A Steam Deck?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the introduction of USB-C, a primary benefit of the new standard is the ease of usability. It's meant to be universal, thanks to a symmetrical, reversible 24-pin connector. But there are many different types of USB-C offerings out there — cables and connectors alike. Not all of them support fast-charging, meaning some chargers or cables won't work as intended when plugged into various devices. The Steam Deck is an excellent example of this; according to Valve, the Steam Deck is equipped with a 45-watt USB-C PD 3.0 charger.

PD is the key there, which stands for Power Delivery. The USB-C Power Delivery standard is a protocol that allows up to 240 watts of power, as explained by USB-IF, which is necessary for higher power delivery and fast-charging situations, like what the Steam Deck uses. The question is whether all USB-C chargers are compatible with the Steam Deck, including phone and laptop chargers.

The answer is yes and no. You can use them, but it doesn't mean you should. There are also some factors to keep in mind, like whether the third-party charger supports PD and what power output it supports. If it doesn't provide enough watts (45 to be exact), the Steam Deck likely won't charge fast enough and may even experience battery drain while plugged in, especially if you're playing games on it. Then, there's also the matter of safety. Most OEM phone and laptop chargers are made to high standards, but cheap offerings should be avoided, as they can damage your devices.