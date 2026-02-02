5 Ways To Improve Your TV's Streaming Quality Before Upgrading Your Internet

It's a fair assumption that, if you're going to be watching streaming content on your TV, it's going to be of a fairly high resolution, at least given how much streaming apps advertise it. However, watching streaming content on a TV doesn't automatically mean that it will be of the highest quality. If you're not getting the highest resolution that you think you should be, the problem could be with your TV's capabilities rather than with your internet connection.

If your TV is older or on the smaller side, it may simply lack the necessary hardware to show content in the highest possible resolution. If you wanted to watch content in 4K quality, for instance, your TV would need to have a refresh rate of at least 60 Hz. In that case, if you can't watch in 4K, it's not a problem with your internet; your TV just can't do it. On a related note, some streaming services also gate off higher-quality streams behind more expensive memberships. Netflix's Standard plan only gets you streaming quality up to 1080p, while 4K quality is reserved for those on the Premium plan. Upgrading the streaming apps you use most may yield better quality, though again, you should make sure your TV can actually handle that quality first.