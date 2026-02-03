Roku Users Are Getting This Useful HDMI Gadget For Free - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that Roku gets a lot of hate. Despite that, the company has continued to deliver solid streaming hardware that's hard to beat. Perhaps one of the most interesting — and affordable — is the release of its streaming sticks, which have helped make Roku streamers some of the best streaming devices you can buy.

These narrower devices forego the heftier appearance of streaming boxes like the Roku Ultra in favor of a more streamlined approach that hides the device behind your TV by plugging it directly into it. However, there's one downside to this design, and that's the fact that sometimes using one of the variations of the Roku Streaming Stick might block your other ports or just lead to the back area of your TV set feeling overly cramped.

One way that other companies like Amazon have overcome this issue is by providing an HDMI extender directly in the box when you buy the device. In fact, Amazon does this with many of its Fire TV Stick streaming devices. However, Roku doesn't ship some of its best streaming devices with an HDMI extender in the box. Instead, the company offers an easy way for Roku owners to get their hands on one while still helping to cut down on wasted parts that not everyone will need. The best part? It won't cost you anything but a little time and effort to get yours.