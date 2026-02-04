4 Smart TV Features You're Paying Extra For That Don't Matter

When you're buying a new Smart TV, you often want to focus on the key hardware upgrades that deliver the best picture while ensuring it lasts a long time. And even if you can't necessarily get the ideal cinematic experience right away, you can only hope a trusted manufacturer will include settings that help you boost your display.

When it comes to TV shopping, there are many choices: You can buy a top-notch Smart TV from TCL, Hisense, Sony, or Samsung, but what sets those brands apart is the cost. Essentially, those prices need to match what's being offered. For example, TVs that boast an 8K display might not be worth paying double the price tag when 4K is more than enough to enjoy a family movie night or two.

You also might not care whether the TV has front-firing or down-firing speakers, since you may already plan to install a soundbar system instead. So when you're shopping for a new Smart TV, consider the specs and features that actually matter before you pay extra for features you don't need.