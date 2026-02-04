iPhone 20 May Not Feature The Screen Design You Want - But Does It Need It?﻿

Apple is expected to launch a special iPhone model next year to mark 20 years of iPhone sales. The new device, also known as the iPhone 20, is expected to introduce a new screen design, just like the iPhone X did in 2017. A Bloomberg report claims the all-glass iPhone 20 will feature a display with no cutouts at the top. The screen should also feature curved edges on all four sides, similar to the Apple Watch display. If these rumors are accurate, the iPhone 20 will have a display unlike any other smartphone on the market. The selfie camera would be placed under the screen, something the main Android flagships are yet to offer.

However, a more recent wave of iPhone 18 reports triggered comments from retired display expert Ross Young, who suggested on X that the iPhone 20 may not get the rumored display design some users may want: a screen with no design compromise whatsoever, like the camera cutouts seen on current iPhone models. The display expert expects the hole-punch camera to remain at the top when the iPhone 20 launches next year.

Placing the camera under the display is only a good idea if Apple can ensure camera quality isn't impacted. Samsung introduced its under-display camera (UDC) technology with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (2021) foldable and kept it until the Galaxy Z Fold 6 generation (2024) – but those devices also feature regular hole-punch cameras on the cover screens. After launching the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in 2022, Samsung explained the trade-offs between UDC offering an uninterrupted display experience and the camera quality. "UDC can suffer from poor image quality caused by diffraction artifacts, which result in flare, saturation, blur, and haze," Samsung explained.