Amazon Has A Hidden Deep Discount Outlet Most Shoppers Never Find

While you might think Amazon Prime Day or Cyber Monday are the best times to find good deals on Amazon's products, there is actually a section of the e-commerce platform that has deals year-round. It's known as Amazon Outlet and is one of five secret Amazon departments where you can save money on the items you want.

Amazon Outlet does not have returned or used items, so if you don't like shopping pre-owned products, don't worry. Instead, it has excess inventory that suppliers are looking to get rid of. With a visit to the Amazon Outlet homepage, you can see deals across multiple categories, including PC & Camera, Electronics, Automotive, and more. General deals are listed, as well as highlighted items based on your shopping history.

When shopping on Amazon Outlet, due diligence is important to ensure the deal you find is as good as it claims to be. Considering Amazon is currently facing a lawsuit about misleading Prime Day sales, it's worth checking the price of that item on Amazon's main shopping site or through the manufacturer's website to verify how big the discount is. That said, Amazon Outlet can be a great way to score major savings.