Amazon Has A Hidden Deep Discount Outlet Most Shoppers Never Find
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While you might think Amazon Prime Day or Cyber Monday are the best times to find good deals on Amazon's products, there is actually a section of the e-commerce platform that has deals year-round. It's known as Amazon Outlet and is one of five secret Amazon departments where you can save money on the items you want.
Amazon Outlet does not have returned or used items, so if you don't like shopping pre-owned products, don't worry. Instead, it has excess inventory that suppliers are looking to get rid of. With a visit to the Amazon Outlet homepage, you can see deals across multiple categories, including PC & Camera, Electronics, Automotive, and more. General deals are listed, as well as highlighted items based on your shopping history.
When shopping on Amazon Outlet, due diligence is important to ensure the deal you find is as good as it claims to be. Considering Amazon is currently facing a lawsuit about misleading Prime Day sales, it's worth checking the price of that item on Amazon's main shopping site or through the manufacturer's website to verify how big the discount is. That said, Amazon Outlet can be a great way to score major savings.
The pros and cons of Amazon Outlet
Amazon Outlet is an overstock shop, selling excess inventory that suppliers are trying to unload fast. There can be a number of reasons for this: Newer models might come out or the holiday season has passed and those goods might be suddenly unattractive to consumers. Sometimes manufacturers also overestimate how popular an item will be.
This leads to producing more goods than people buy and a need for the manufacturer to sell off the extra to recuperate some costs. For you, this translates to finding items that were once on the main Amazon site, now in the discount section, with the same new quality. However, there can be some drawbacks to overstock shopping.
Like understanding which gadgets to buy and which to skip on Amazon, you should consider why overstock items might not have sold as well as the manufacturer hoped. If it's just out of season or an older model, finding it on Amazon Outlet is logical. However, problems like poor quality to begin with, or obsolete technology, can be reasons why these items didn't sell well. Check the warranty too, because some overstock items may not allow returns or exchanges.
Deals you might find on Amazon Outlet
As is the nature of overstock items, inventory comes and goes, as do the best deals. At the time of this writing, you could grab a pair of coldSky rechargeable hand warmers for $9, marked down from $18. They can be carried around in your pocket and have three heat settings, making them ideal for cold-weather camping, hiking, or outdoor work. Or how about a Ninja air fryer for $100, marked down from $180. It has a 5.5-quart capacity and can also bake, roast, reheat, or dehydrate food.
You can also find a rechargeable wireless computer mouse from cimetech for $5, down from its original $10. Amazon can be a great place for tech deals, but when shopping for good sales and discounts, be sure to check out Amazon Outlet. Remember to verify the legitimacy of the sale price, and it doesn't hurt to look up the seller, either, to ensure they have a good reputation for quality. With that done, you are ready to get shopping.