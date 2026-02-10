4 Smart TV Settings That Can Fix Dark Scenes

Movies and TV series can have really dark scenes, as in there's barely any lighting. As a result, it can be challenging to see the setting, the characters, or even the details of what's going on. Some content might be shot with terrible lighting, which might be the actual reason your Smart TV can't display the scene properly. But other times, it has to do with your TV picture settings. You could be using settings that make your screen look dimmer, or modes that sharpen shadows. As such, you can turn off HDR and switch to Filmmaker mode to keep the pixels better illuminated during those crucial scenes.

Just keep in mind that even with all the software fixes, such as turning off auto-brightness settings, manually adjusting brightness, and changing the picture mode, you might still be dealing with a hardware issue rather than a software one. If you notice dark patches in specific spots on the screen, it is usually a sign that there's something physically wrong with your screen and that your TV might be on its last legs. But dumping money into a problem you aren't sure about is not great. That's why you should exhaust all your TV software settings before you call in a costly repair service.