5 Clever Uses For Your Old Google Home Speakers

The usefulness of your old Google Home doesn't end just because Google has released new versions of its smart speakers, especially when old models are still supported by Gemini. Like Amazon, the company has made several upgraded versions of its devices over the years, offering better sound quality and integration with your smart home. However, even if the oldest Google Home and Mini don't have the same functions that you'll only find in the newer models, they are still packed with good enough hardware to be useful in your house.

With the newer technology and features that these upgraded models are equipped with, it is tempting to toss your old Google Home in a drawer or even into the trash and buy a new one. The problem is that by doing so, your smart speaker becomes part of the ever-growing mountain of e-waste, contributing even more to environmental pollution.

Giving a second chance to a perfectly fine, but old, Google Home is one of the easiest options you have to reduce waste. While some trade-offs need to be made, like using it for simpler tasks, an old Google Home can still handle a lot of functions that you'd expect from a smart speaker.