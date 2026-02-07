This Cheap And Easy DIY Upgrade Can Completely Change Your Steam Deck
The customization possibilities of the Steam Deck are unmatched when it comes to portable handhelds. Not only can you repair the console yourself following iFixit guides, you can also make it your own with a wide range of Steam Deck upgrades. Install a custom shell, swap out the SSD for a larger drive, install a new display; these are all options, but they do require a bit of work. There is also a relatively cheap and easy DIY upgrade you can do to completely change the feel of gameplay — swap out the stock joysticks for no-drift Hall Effect units.
GuliKit joysticks are one way to do so, with options for both the original LCD Steam Deck and the new OLED versions. The kit is inexpensive as well, available for $30 on Amazon. You don't need to solder anything, either. With the new controls in hand, you can just follow an existing joystick replacement guide to swap them out.
Essentially, you prepare the Steam Deck for disassembly by powering it down, removing your microSD card, and making sure you have space — and the tools — to work. Remove the rear screws, the back shell, the large heat shield, and disconnect the battery ribbon, carefully, which allows access to the right joystick. To replace the left thumbstick, you'll follow a very similar process. Once they're in, and your Steam Deck is sealed back up, you recalibrate the sticks using Steam's software and that's about it.
Hall Effect joysticks are a worthy upgrade
The joysticks that come with the Steam Deck, both LCD and OLED models, are analog and use a technology called potentiometers to measure movement along the X and Y axes. As you move the stick, the sensors measure physical resistance and convert that to a digital signal. The disadvantage of these analog controllers is that they can develop what's called stick drift over time. Not just through wear and tear, but also because small debris and dust can get inside the system and cause interference.
Hall Effect joysticks use electromagnetic fields to measure changes in voltage, which is then interpreted back to the computer. Thanks to the technology, they are more precise, feel more natural with less resistance, and are longer-lasting. Hall Effect sticks are also effectively immune from drift because they don't rely on physical contact.
If you're worried about cracking open the Steam Deck and don't want to chance causing damage, you'll be happy to know there are other, less invasive upgrades you can do. For example, there are a bunch of cheap Steam Deck accessories you can pair with the console, like protective cases, stylistic skins, and active cooling fans. These won't have the same improved gameplay effects as swapping the stock joysticks for Hall Effect units, but you can still enjoy added functionality and improved features.