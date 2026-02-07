This Cheap And Easy DIY Upgrade Can Completely Change Your Steam Deck

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The customization possibilities of the Steam Deck are unmatched when it comes to portable handhelds. Not only can you repair the console yourself following iFixit guides, you can also make it your own with a wide range of Steam Deck upgrades. Install a custom shell, swap out the SSD for a larger drive, install a new display; these are all options, but they do require a bit of work. There is also a relatively cheap and easy DIY upgrade you can do to completely change the feel of gameplay — swap out the stock joysticks for no-drift Hall Effect units.

GuliKit joysticks are one way to do so, with options for both the original LCD Steam Deck and the new OLED versions. The kit is inexpensive as well, available for $30 on Amazon. You don't need to solder anything, either. With the new controls in hand, you can just follow an existing joystick replacement guide to swap them out.

Essentially, you prepare the Steam Deck for disassembly by powering it down, removing your microSD card, and making sure you have space — and the tools — to work. Remove the rear screws, the back shell, the large heat shield, and disconnect the battery ribbon, carefully, which allows access to the right joystick. To replace the left thumbstick, you'll follow a very similar process. Once they're in, and your Steam Deck is sealed back up, you recalibrate the sticks using Steam's software and that's about it.