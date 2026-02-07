4 Surprising Uses For Your Motherboard's Second Ethernet Port

If you've gotten your hands on a new motherboard — or even a mini PC — you might have seen that sometimes there are two Ethernet ports. What's the point of motherboards having more than one Ethernet port? Especially when you can use adaptors to turn USB ports into LAN ports. It's a great question, considering the average user only needs one to connect to the internet.

Ethernet ports allow computers to connect to a Local Area Network (LAN), which lets multiple devices use the same internet connection and share documents with one another. It is the most secure and fastest way for different devices to communicate with each other or access the internet via a router or modem.

For use cases where reliability, separation, and control of network traffic are paramount, it's a necessity. While it's a feature more often tackled by professionals who operate enterprise servers, it can also be taken advantage of by the general public.