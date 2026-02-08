5 Of The Worst TVs Ever Made

When you think about it, TVs really just have one job: Showing moving pictures. How could it be possible for brands to mess up manufacturing to the point of endangering consumers or eliciting lawsuits? Well, when you take a look at the worst TVs ever made, you start to realize that there are many pitfalls that manufacturers need to avoid, even if the goal of creating a large screen seems simple.

Televisions contain delicate components that can easily malfunction if the interior engineering isn't perfect. They are large appliances that people keep in their homes and around their families, so it's also important to be thoughtful about safety or privacy. When manufacturers neglect these design elements, the result is a failed product — sometimes even a dangerous one. We researched historic TV recalls, lawsuits, and general user sentiment to find five of the worst TVs ever sold to end consumers.