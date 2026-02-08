5 Cool Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Smart Garage
Making the decision to build your own smart garage can be intimidating, but some of the latest finds from Costco are making it easier than ever to modernize any part of your house. There are actually many smart home upgrades that save you money, not to mention saving you time and boosting security. Your garage is one of the most important parts of your house, so it's really one of the first places you should consider installing smart tech if you've still been on the fence.
We scoured Costco's online product listings to find the best smart tech that can make a difference in your garage. Our search focused on products that can promote safety, boost productivity, or expand the range of what you can reasonably do within your garage. From smart lighting to home security and more, these are the coolest gadgets and best deals that will inspire you to make that big upgrade.
Amarr Garage Door
When you think "smart garage," the first thing that comes to mind is an automatic garage door opener. Costco partners with garage-door manufacturer Amarr and smart tech brand LiftMaster to offer a premium garage door installation service for Costco members. Qualifying members can schedule an in-home consultation to discuss the cost and process of installing a garage door and opener with an authorized Amarr dealer. Purchasing a garage door and opener through Costco's service may make you eligible to receive a Costco Shop Card worth 10% of the purchase value.
Industry experts emphasize that smart garage doors can provide valuable peace of mind. Many of these doors allow you to configure automatic closing or schedule a time to close, ensuring that you won't accidentally leave it open overnight. Motion tracking is also a common feature, letting you monitor when/if anyone might be lurking outside. Even if this is the only "smart" upgrade you make to your garage, it's the one that's most convenient and impactful in the long run.
Enbrighten Vibe Wi-Fi Matter Smart Dimmer Switch
Smart lighting can make a huge difference in your garage. If you're a mechanic who likes to get your hands dirty, voice-controlled lights are a game-changer. On the other hand, automatic lighting is hugely convenient even if you're only in the garage long enough to get from the car to the house.
Your first instinct might be to purchase smart light bulbs, but a smart light switch is a more practical solution for the garage. Costco sells the Enbrighten Vibe Wi-Fi Matter Smart Dimmer Switch, which you can use to configure light levels with Alexa or Google Assistant. Voice commands let you control the lights on the fly, or you can use the designated companion app to set your preferences ahead of time. What makes this switch so suitable for garage use is that you can schedule the lights to be on when you get home and turn off automatically when you know you won't be around.
Feit Electric 5,000 Lumens Flood Light
Outdoor lighting fixtures are among the best must-buy electronics from Costco. Recent studies published in the research journal PLOS ONE support the common-sense notion that crime is more likely under the cover of darkness. Street lights can mitigate the likelihood of crime, which means that lighting up your own porch or driveway can deter criminals, too. One of the best ways to do this is by setting up floodlights right outside your garage.
The Feit Electric 5,000 Lumens Flood Light is a top-notch find from Costco that satisfies your exterior lighting needs, but that's not all it does. This fixture also has a smart dual-lens panoramic camera that you can connect to via Wi-Fi, letting you get a view of what's going on outside your house using your smartphone. It's a great lighting solution for helping you do some outdoor work after dark or making sure guests can pull into the driveway safely. The lights are also dimmable, which is a nice feature to make sure you aren't blasting a bright light into your neighbors' living rooms.
ecobee Smart Thermostat
If your garage uses a standard low-voltage (24V) heating and AC system, you can set it up to be controlled with a smart thermostat. This is a worthwhile upgrade if you spend a lot of time in the garage, particularly if you've converted it into a full-on workshop, home gym, or living space. In fact, HVAC experts wholeheartedly recommend using a smart thermostat in these scenarios because they can be efficient at regulating temperature accordingly if you want to leave the garage door open throughout the day.
The ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium Plus Pack is a Costco product that can make a notable difference in your energy bill. Ecobee claims that you can save up to 26% on heating and cooling with their smart thermostat. Keep in mind, though, that you'll only get the best temperature regulation results in your garage if it's been fully insulated. Even so, the inclusion of a smart speaker, Siri or Alexa voice control, and an air quality monitor makes this gadget a major quality-of-life improvement for any garage renovation project.
eufy Security SoloCam S3 Pan Tilt Outdoor Camera
Studies show that nine percent of home break-ins happen through the garage. This may be a small figure compared to the 34 percent who attempt to come in through the front door, but the odds are also higher that most homeowners have taken steps to secure the more obvious entrances. The garage, on the other hand, is a place you might have overlooked unless you've already invested in a comprehensive whole-home security system.
If you're just looking to build a little extra coverage to keep an eye on your smart garage, you can get the eufy Security SoloCam S3 Pan Tilt Outdoor Camera from Costco. It comes with a solar panel that sustainably powers the camera, but there's an extra benefit that makes this one of the best smart home finds: Any would-be burglar is likely to notice the conspicuous panel attached to the camera, making them think twice about coming any closer. Best of all, you can always use the eufy app to see updates and real-time camera feed on your smartphone.