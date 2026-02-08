5 Cool Costco Finds That Can Help You Build Your Own Smart Garage

Making the decision to build your own smart garage can be intimidating, but some of the latest finds from Costco are making it easier than ever to modernize any part of your house. There are actually many smart home upgrades that save you money, not to mention saving you time and boosting security. Your garage is one of the most important parts of your house, so it's really one of the first places you should consider installing smart tech if you've still been on the fence.

We scoured Costco's online product listings to find the best smart tech that can make a difference in your garage. Our search focused on products that can promote safety, boost productivity, or expand the range of what you can reasonably do within your garage. From smart lighting to home security and more, these are the coolest gadgets and best deals that will inspire you to make that big upgrade.