This Sci-Fi US Navy Destroyer Is $8 Billion Of Military Tech Floating At Sea

When the U.S. Navy commissioned its Zumwalt-class destroyer (DDG-1000) in 2016, it hailed the warship as the most advanced surface combatant in the world. Equipped with a state-of-the-art stealth design, revolutionary electric propulsion and integrated power mechanisms, and twin Advanced Gun Systems, the 16,000-ton Zumwalt was touted as being larger, more advanced, and more difficult to detect than any destroyer the world had ever seen.

However, several shortcomings, including runaway costs and underwhelming performance, caused the Navy to reduce order numbers from the proposed 32 to three, raising doubts in the Navy's ability to deliver advanced warships. Ultimately, the Zumwalt suffered from two major problems. The first was its incredible cost, as the $8 billion per-ship price tag made it impractical for largescale manufacturing and deployment. Second, its advanced designs were poorly suited for the Navy's intended usage as a land support ship, where stealth features are less important. As such, U.S. leadership determined the Zumwalt was an expensive square peg for the Navy's shore-support round hole, rendering it a floating money pit without a definitive mission.

This disconnect prompted the U.S. Navy to begin the arduous task of updating its most expensive destroyer, replacing the 155mm guns with hypersonic missiles. The first ship of its kind to sport an intercontinental missile system, the Zumwalt is one of a host of global destroyers adding high-tech weapons systems to address a changing threat landscape. The update recasts the Zumwalt as part of the U.S.'s long range strike operations, an increasingly important strategic priority, perhaps best exemplified by the nuclear missile test in November 2025. Having completed a round of post-modernization sea trials in January 2026, this sci-fi stealth ship may finally be ready to take its place at the head of U.S. Naval strategy.