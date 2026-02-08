Flying Without Real ID Is Going To Cost You - Here's How To Pay Online
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has introduced and raised the fee for passing through airport security if you're lacking a Real ID — a federally compliant driver's license or identification card issued by a state. Just like there is a rule about electronics every traveler should know, folks should be aware of the details, including how you can pay the fee before traveling.
Not only is TSA raising the fee for not having a Real ID or other approved identifying information, but the security agency is allowing travelers to pay the $45 online. Doing this may save some steps during the identity verification process while moving through airport security, though TSA does not guarantee this. You'll need some identifying information, but registering online only takes a few simple steps, and the payment will be good for 10 days of travel. You may still want to know how to quickly get electronics through TSA, though.
If you're lacking a Real ID, U.S. passport or passport card, state-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID), foreign passport, permanent resident card, or border crossing card, you'll likely need to pay the $45 fee. If you're interested in getting a Real ID or need more information, visit or talk with your state's driver's licensing agency to learn more. To obtain a Real ID, you will likely need to bring proof of your identity (including a birth certificate), social security number, and proof of residency, among other possible information.
Do I need a real ID to fly in 2026?
As of May 7, 2025, you need a Real ID to fly in the U.S., and you can potentially face fees for not having one. Back in November 2025, TSA began charging travelers $18 to pass through airport security if they lacked a Real ID, green card, or passport. The fee gives customers 10 days of TSA checkpoint access and helps pay for the biometric kiosk system used to verify passengers' identities. The fee jumped in price to $45 as of February 1, 2026.
If you have the necessary documents, TSA has set up an online portal — known as TSA ConfirmID — so that travelers can pay the fee before going to the airport. It's a rather simple process — just visit the official TSA ConfirmID website and click Pay Now. Then, provide the traveler's legal name and their travel start date. You can then pay the $45 fee with a bank account, debit card, credit card, PayPal, or Venmo. Double-check all your information before submitting the payment, and ensure it's paid through Pay.gov.
Once accepted, you'll receive a confirmation email from the site. You can then show either a printed or electronic copy of your ConfirmID receipt to a TSA Officer to begin the verification process at the airport. Any adult over 18 without ID must complete this process, and the name on the payment card does not need to match the name of the traveler if paying for someone else. You may also want to know if the TSA's Digital ID system can speed up airport travel.