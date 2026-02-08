Flying Without Real ID Is Going To Cost You - Here's How To Pay Online

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has introduced and raised the fee for passing through airport security if you're lacking a Real ID — a federally compliant driver's license or identification card issued by a state. Just like there is a rule about electronics every traveler should know, folks should be aware of the details, including how you can pay the fee before traveling.

Not only is TSA raising the fee for not having a Real ID or other approved identifying information, but the security agency is allowing travelers to pay the $45 online. Doing this may save some steps during the identity verification process while moving through airport security, though TSA does not guarantee this. You'll need some identifying information, but registering online only takes a few simple steps, and the payment will be good for 10 days of travel. You may still want to know how to quickly get electronics through TSA, though.

If you're lacking a Real ID, U.S. passport or passport card, state-issued Enhanced Driver's License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID), foreign passport, permanent resident card, or border crossing card, you'll likely need to pay the $45 fee. If you're interested in getting a Real ID or need more information, visit or talk with your state's driver's licensing agency to learn more. To obtain a Real ID, you will likely need to bring proof of your identity (including a birth certificate), social security number, and proof of residency, among other possible information.