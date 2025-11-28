4 Tips To Quickly Get Your Electronics Through TSA

Flying, or even preparing to fly, can be stressful, especially if you don't do so very often. Frequent flyers tend to form a rhythm, adopting practices that moves things along faster. For example, while passing through TSA checkpoints with bags, electronics, and apparel in tow, there are some things you can do to speed up the process. That gets you, and your electronics, quickly through TSA scans so you can be on your way. One general guideline is to always take everything that's bigger than a smartphone — like tablets, or laptops — and put them in a separate bin, unless otherwise directed.

It's also important to stay up to date with policy changes, looking at every TSA electronics rule that's changed in the last year, including keeping up on the allowed items list. You should also note which items are allowed in your checked bags versus your carry-on, and which electronics need to be scanned separately, meaning they'll absolutely have to come out of any bags and into security bins. Beyond that, it may also help to know some tips from those who've passed through checkpoints or understand the process.