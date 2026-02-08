3 HDMI Gadgets That Can Tidy Up Your Setup
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
We have all been there when it comes to installing modern media devices. You start with a clean and tidy setup with cables neatly routed out of sight, but soon, the number of devices grows, and your once organized setup turns into a tangle of cables and wires that become an unsightly mess. This is a particularly big problem for modern entertainment centers, as so many of our gadgets, from gaming consoles to streaming media players, use HDMI — which stands for High-Definition Multimedia Interface — cables.
Without a doubt, HDMI connections have been great at helping streamline audio and video connections for these systems. However, when you have multiple cables running between your TV and a host of different devices, it can be tricky to manage them and keep the setup looking neat. Fortunately, there are a few HDMI gadgets that can help tidy up your setup with a reasonable investment and very little effort. These are three of our favorite options on this front.
HDMI switcher
An HDMI switcher is a handy gadget that can reduce the number of HDMI cables going to your TV. It's typically a small box that features multiple HDMI input ports and one output port. The inputs are for connecting devices such as a media streamer, a Blu-ray player, or gaming hardware, while the output port is used to plug an HDMI cable into your TV. To change from one HDMI connection to another, simply press a button on the included remote or on the switcher.
With most of your cords connected to this device, you can have a tidier setup as it requires just a single HDMI cable for the TV. Be careful when picking an HDMI switcher, as the wrong one can create a bottleneck in your connections. For example, if you want to enjoy 4K 120 FPS gaming on your console or PC, you need a unit that can handle 4K 120 Hz signals.
Also, bear in mind that HDMI switchers typically need external power. Ugreen's 8K HDMI Switch is a solid option as it supports up to 8K 60Hz signals, has five HDMI inputs, and comes with a remote. Moreover, it's widely liked among Amazon shoppers, who have awarded the Ugreen switcher an average rating of 4.4 stars across more than 500 reviews.
Wireless HDMI transmitter
A wireless HDMI transmitter is another gadget that can reduce cable clutter in your setup. It typically consists of a receiver that plugs into your TV via HDMI and a transmitter for your devices that would normally be connected directly to the TV. Instead, the transmitter wirelessly sends that device signal to the receiver, allowing you to keep your video devices out of sight for a tidier setup. One option worth considering is the Graige Wireless HDMI Transmitter and Receiver.
It's highly rated on Amazon, costs $170, and supports up to 4K 30Hz signals. However, it's important to remember that wireless transmitters like this are significantly more expensive than just using high quality HDMI cables. There can also be limitations, like lag in the connection, making them mostly useful for streaming devices in a home theater setup. Also, the best wireless HDMI transmitters are typically limited to 4K 30Hz signals, with 1080p options more common.
Angled or flat HDMI cables
If you don't want to use a wireless transmitter or HDMI switcher to clean up your multimedia setup, you can try HDMI cables with angled connectors, flat HDMI cables, or a combination of both. While these won't reduce the number of connections in your setup, they can help better manage the layout. HDMI cables with angled connectors are particularly helpful in keeping the wiring profile low and avoiding unsightly "cable bulge," which often ruins a minimalist aesthetic.
Similarly, HDMI cables with a flat profile can be stacked neatly and routed around sharp corners or through narrow spaces. Cable Matters offers Ultra High Speed HDMI cables, measuring 6.6-feet long, with both 90-degree and 270-degree connectors. It costs $16 on Amazon and comes with a 4.7-star rating from nearly 600 reviews. Conable has flat HDMI cables in its portfolio that come in multiple sizes, from 4- to 25-feet long, starting at just $10 on Amazon.