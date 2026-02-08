3 HDMI Gadgets That Can Tidy Up Your Setup

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

We have all been there when it comes to installing modern media devices. You start with a clean and tidy setup with cables neatly routed out of sight, but soon, the number of devices grows, and your once organized setup turns into a tangle of cables and wires that become an unsightly mess. This is a particularly big problem for modern entertainment centers, as so many of our gadgets, from gaming consoles to streaming media players, use HDMI — which stands for High-Definition Multimedia Interface — cables.

Without a doubt, HDMI connections have been great at helping streamline audio and video connections for these systems. However, when you have multiple cables running between your TV and a host of different devices, it can be tricky to manage them and keep the setup looking neat. Fortunately, there are a few HDMI gadgets that can help tidy up your setup with a reasonable investment and very little effort. These are three of our favorite options on this front.