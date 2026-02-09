Turn Your Car's Infotainment Center Into A Smart TV With This $60 USB Gadget

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With infotainment displays getting bigger and more immersive every year — the 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQ has a 55-inch pillar-to-pillar total diagonal display that spans the entire front dashboard — it seems a bit silly not to be able to use them for streaming modern media. Now, not all vehicles have screens that big, especially late year models, but the point stands. Except, there's a relatively easy-to-use $60 USB gadget that can convert your vehicle's display into a smart Fire TV. It's called the CarlinKit FireDrive Link Pro and it works with wired CarPlay systems in a variety of makes from Audi, Nissan, Volvo, Chevy, Ford, Porsche, Mazda, and more.

It comes with a unique power/data "Y" cable, which splits into three USB connections. That's certainly one way to find out your car's USB port can do a whole lot more than you might think, along with updating firmware, powering dash cams, and so on.

To make FireDrive work, you connect the longer end of the "Y" cable to your car's power supply, the shorter end to a CarPlay port, and the third USB-C connection to the device. Then you plug a Fire TV Stick (sold separately) into the HDMI port on the FireDrive. You can also use it to convert a wired-only CarPlay system to wireless via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Boot it all up and you can start watching your favorite movies and shows right on your vehicle's infotainment display. You can even download and play games — you'll just need to use your phone's hotspot or your car's to connect the Fire TV to the internet. You can't really use a Fire TV Stick without internet, unless you install a custom launcher, but even then you'll need access to local media.