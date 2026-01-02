Can You Use An Amazon Fire TV Stick Without Internet?

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are meant to deliver a plug-and-play experience that'll have you online in just a few minutes. But how about skipping a network connection altogether?

Considering Wi-Fi is fundamental to a Fire TV Stick's regular operation — a topic we explored when discussing if you can use a Roku device without internet — the traditional Fire TV streaming experience quickly hits a ceiling without the internet backing it up. Apps like Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Max, and other entertainment platforms won't work. You also won't be able to control smart home devices or search for device updates, since doing so requires an internet connection.

That said, there is one way you can use a Fire TV Stick without the internet — installing a custom launcher on your device to access offline media. Once up and running, you'll be able to use apps like Plex and Kodi to play content stored locally, including movies, TV shows, photos, and music. One of the most popular alternative launchers on the market is called Wolf Launcher. Praised for its user-friendly, ad-free interface, WL allows your Amazon Fire TV Stick to boot into an offline-friendly environment to run movies and shows without an internet connection.