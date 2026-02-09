Your Car Tires Might Have RFID Tracking Tags - Here's Why That's Important

Some time ago, Michelin partnered with Beontag, an RFID manufacturer, to add embedded UHF tags to tires in both commercial and passenger vehicles. The main aim is stronger tire traceability, improving tracking across production, transport, mounting, and recycling. In simple terms, it's a digital ID that helps follow a tire from the factory to the road, and through its end of life. In turn, that can help ensure compliance with federal regulations, but there's more to it than that.

For example, Mercedes-Benz has also partnered with Michelin to develop marked tires — many car manufacturers do this, actually — which ensures you're getting high-performance tires built specifically for the model of vehicle you own. Another way to look at it is that electric vehicles use special tires, different from traditional gas vehicles. By placing RFID tags inside tires, they can be traced precisely, ensuring they are indeed fitted for the car in question at the time of manufacture. Think of it as a verified form of identification.

Michelin isn't the only tire manufacturer to incorporate RFID technologies. Goodyear, Bridgestone, Continental, Pirelli, and several others embed the technology in their products. Michelin estimates that over 100 million tires are already equipped with RFID-enabled tags. You may have some on your vehicle right now.

The technology is important because it helps the necessary parties track not just the lifecycles of tires, but also their conditions. Mechanics can use them to keep a record of air pressure, see if the tires have been retreaded or recycled, or even ensure the right components were used during manufacturing.