Can Aluminum Foil Actually Block RFID Signals?

Remember that scene in the 2002 film "Signs" when Joaquin Phoenix wore an aluminum foil cap to defend against extraterrestrial mind control? While the brief scene is played for laughs, folks the world over have long believed that metallic coverings can protect against wave-tracking technology. And now that we live in an age where Google knows where you are even when your phone's GPS is disabled, protecting our personal data is becoming all the more critical.

So, does this mean we can take a page from the "Book of Signs" and use tin foil to block Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology from gathering personal data? Technically, yes. Aluminum foil can both reflect and absorb electromagnetic waves, including RFID signals. But the efficacy of such experiments will largely depend on how thick the foil you're using is, how tightly an object is wrapped, and various environmental conditions.

The science behind an RFID-protected wrapping is known as the Faraday cage principle, which the Department of Homeland Security refers to as a "metal mesh or foil container that is impenetrable by radio signals of certain frequencies."