Can Aluminum Foil Actually Block RFID Signals?
Remember that scene in the 2002 film "Signs" when Joaquin Phoenix wore an aluminum foil cap to defend against extraterrestrial mind control? While the brief scene is played for laughs, folks the world over have long believed that metallic coverings can protect against wave-tracking technology. And now that we live in an age where Google knows where you are even when your phone's GPS is disabled, protecting our personal data is becoming all the more critical.
So, does this mean we can take a page from the "Book of Signs" and use tin foil to block Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology from gathering personal data? Technically, yes. Aluminum foil can both reflect and absorb electromagnetic waves, including RFID signals. But the efficacy of such experiments will largely depend on how thick the foil you're using is, how tightly an object is wrapped, and various environmental conditions.
The science behind an RFID-protected wrapping is known as the Faraday cage principle, which the Department of Homeland Security refers to as a "metal mesh or foil container that is impenetrable by radio signals of certain frequencies."
Is aluminum foil the ultimate RFID shield?
If you're looking to test the effectiveness of a foil-wrapped item against RFID technology, a good device to invest in is the Flipper Zero. One of the functions of this bite-sized gadget is the ability to read RFID information. This could be anything from a credit card or hotel room key to a microchipped pet. And while we can't fathom turning the dog into the Tin Man, using the Flipper Zero to test a foil-wrapped Mastercard certainly seems more doable, and far more practical for everyday experimentation.
Considering we live in an era where even our own Wi-Fi routers might be spying on us, RFID protection is becoming all the more critical. As contactless payments, smart locks, and digital IDs become standard, the need to shield sensitive data from would-be skimmers grows with every passing year. Fortunately, there are a number of gadgets on the market that do a far more reliable job at blocking RFID readers than a roll of foil.
Amazon is home to numerous RFID-blocking products, including RFID credit card protectors and RFID wallets. There's also this RFID pocket that's big enough to store a key fob or a pair of wireless earbuds, making it a great option for anyone who wants portable peace of mind without resorting to kitchen-drawer solutions.