This $10 Amazon Gadget Shows You Which USB Port You Should Use

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever needed to measure the charging power a USB-C port or cable can support, then all you need is $9.99 to get the 240W USB-C Adapter Power Meter Tester from Amazon. You may even score some temporary deals, like saving 10% at checkout. Free shipping is available if you subscribe to Amazon Prime or your order is over $35. At that price, you get two USB-C adapters that should work with all your devices that have USB-C ports. As the product name implies, the power meters will work with power draw up to 240W, which can help you identify the limitations of USB-C ports and USB-C cables.

The gadget is also a useful tool to have on hand if you want to tell various USB-C cables apart and ensure you grab the ones that support the power needs of your phone, laptop, and other devices. Also, the power meter can be used to determine whether a cable can maintain the power draw it's rated to deliver or whether it's damaged. The power meter will display the power (wattage), voltage, and amperage andcycles automatically between the three values.

What the power meter can't show is the data transfer speed your port and cables support. However, the manufacturer notes in its description that the device can support up to 40 Gbps data transfer and 8K video. The power meter has a transparent design, and you can leave it plugged into your laptop if you want to monitor power readings continuously. It's small enough to carry a spare with you in case you need to quickly diagnose your ports and cables.