Starlink Might Launch Its Own Smartphone - Here's What We Know

After conquering space, highways, satellite internet, and social media, Elon Musk's next move might be to put a new phone in our pockets. Reuters reports that SpaceX is considering giving a boost to its Starlink business by releasing a smartphone. Citing people familiar with the matter, the report notes that the phone would feature "direct-to-device internet and a space tracking service."

Ultimately, SpaceX's goal would be to link its phones to Starlink satellites. Mobile carriers are already making use of Starlink satellites — such as T-Mobile's T-Satellite with Starlink — but it's unclear how a SpaceX phone would impact those partnerships.

Reuters also reminds readers that making a phone has been on Elon Musk's radar for some time, but looking at previous statements, Musk doesn't appear to be planning to directly compete against Apple or Samsung. Rather, the entrepreneur is betting on flashy features such as satellite connectivity and "max performance" for AI — especially now that SpaceX merged with xAI, the Musk company behind Grok and other AI technologies.