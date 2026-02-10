NASA's Artemis II Keeps Leaking Liquid Hydrogen, And It's Starting To Cause Problems

NASA plans to return people to the moon with its Artemis II mission, which would be the first crewed mission to the moon in 50 years. This historic launch, however, has hit a snag. During a rehearsal for the launch, there was a liquid hydrogen leak where propellant is loaded into the rocket itself. Despite troubleshooting issues, this leak plagued the entire rehearsal and ultimately resulted in the launch of Artemis II being pushed back. It was supposed to launch on February 8, 2026. Now, it has been delayed until March.

Artemis II is the next progressive mission from Artemis I. Artemis I sent an uncrewed spacecraft to the moon and back across three weeks in late 2022. Artemis II will be sending a crew of four astronauts — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen — in a 10-day trip around the moon. Not only does NASA see this launch as instrumental in sending people back to the moon, but it also is a key part of its overall Artemis mission series. Artemis III is expected to send people onto the moon's surface in 2028, and Artemis IV has the ambitious plan of building the beginnings of a space station on the moon.

Now, eyes are on NASA as this launch is pushed back just days before it was supposed to happen. Though these things can be quite common in space flight, this leaking problem was already seen before with Artemis I.