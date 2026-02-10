What Those Blinking Lights On Your Ethernet Port Are Really Telling You

Have you ever looked at the back of your computer and noticed the lights where the cables are plugged into your PC? Maybe you're trying to understand why you're having slow internet issues and noticed the different colors of the ethernet ports on your router, but don't know what they mean. While it might not seem like an important thing to keep an eye on, the color of the light around an ethernet port can actually relay crucial information, especially if they are blinking.

Firstly, it's important to note that there are at least three different light colors typical found around an ethernet port: green, amber (it may look more yellow or orange depending on the model), and red. These three colors sound off distinct meanings for the status of your connection. Secondly, you will notice that they blink sometimes, while other times they may appear completely solid. This can vary depending on the device and how its LED lights are set up, which is important to keep in mind when determining the state of your connection.