The 5 Best Apple Watch Apps I Use Every Day

The Apple Watch might not have the biggest App Store in the world, but it's full of valuable tools, especially if you need to access information on-the-go, track your health, or communicate with others. Some of my favorite apps include Gentler Streak, Apple Music, and Morpho Converter, but they're just a small fraction of everything available for watchOS.

For example, serious athletes could swap Gentler Streak for The Outsiders, which takes health tracking a step further. On the other hand, if you're not an Apple Music user, Spotify does a great job with its app by offering both music and podcasts in a single service. Other favorites I could include are Flighty, HidrateSpark, and Carrot Weather.

Even though many apps have been removed from the watchOS App Store throughout the years, such as Uber, Slack, and Instagram, you can see that there are still many good options if you use an Apple Watch every day and are looking for useful software. Here are my favorite Apple Watch apps, why they are so important in my daily routine, and how I take the most out of them.