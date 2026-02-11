5 Cool New 3D Printer Projects That Can Upgrade Your Car

It's generally a good policy not to keep trash in your car, as it can attract bugs and pests and leave unpleasant, sticky residues. Of course, this can lead to a catch-22 situation where you've got some trash from a mid-drive snack, and you have nowhere to put it. Rather than leaving it on your seat or in a cup holder, just drop the trash in this convenient 3D-printed trash can.

Created by Printables user Tridense, this compact, 2-liter trash can consists of a thick body with a pair of clips on the back, as well as a top with a spinning lid. You can clip it onto a ledge in your cabin, such as the side pocket on one of your doors or onto the back of one of the seats.

If you've got loose trash like wrappers or receipts, just drop them in the bin, and empty it out when you get home. You can add a liner to the inside like an old shopping bag for easy disposal, which also helps to ensure no crumbs or sticky substances get stuck to either your cabin or the inside of the can.